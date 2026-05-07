EQS-News: aap confirms growth course at the start of 2026 – revenue slightly above previous year, strong momentum in the USA

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

aap confirms growth course at the start of 2026 – revenue slightly above previous year, strong momentum in the USA



07.05.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

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USA as growth driver: +11% in EUR and +23% in local currency

Resilient business model: regional diversification stabilizes Q1 despite geopolitical burdens in the Middle East

MDR milestone reached: Certification of all existing products completed and planning security for CE markets created

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") started the 2026 financial year with a robust sales development and was slightly above the previous year's level in the first quarter – with continued restrictions in parts of the Middle East. Significant growth contributions came from the USA and Germany, underlining the increasing international scaling of the business. At the same time, regional diversification demonstrates the resilience of the business model in a geopolitical environment that remains volatile.

Q1/2026 – Revenue

Revenue in EUR thousand Q1/2026 Q1/2025 Change EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa) 1.582 1.702 -7% North America 718 648 11% LATAM (= Latin America) 592 579 2% APAC (= Asia-Pacific) 232 155 50% Revenue 3.124 3.084 1%

Within the EMEA region, Germany in particular set positive accents with a strong start to the year and a 15% increase in sales. In Spain, continued market expansion and investments in the expansion of the presence led to sales growth of 19%. In parts of the Middle East, activities were temporarily significantly restricted due to the current geopolitical situation. As soon as the framework conditions normalize, aap expects a gradual recovery of this region.

In the LATAM region, business was stable overall. Growth impulses came from Peru and Puerto Rico, among others.

With an increase of 50%, the APAC region also showed another strong performance. This was due to orders from the markets of China, Taiwan and Korea. In some countries, however, there was a more volatile order situation, which was mainly characterized by project- and time-related call-offs.

In the USA, the highest margin market, aap increased sales by around 11% (+23% in local currency). Temporary delays in instrument deliveries limited the short-term exploitation of demand potential. However, the development confirms the attractive growth and margin prospects in this strategically important market.

With the receipt of the MDR certificate of Class IIb, aap has achieved full MDR certification of all existing LOQTEQ® products in the first quarter of 2026. This means that the company's ability to sell in the CE markets beyond the transition phase until 2027 is significantly secured. This strengthens the planning and investment security of customers as well as the basis for the sustainable use of the consignment set stocks used by clinics.

Against the backdrop of the regulatory milestones achieved, the continuing momentum in the USA and the robust development in the core markets, the Management Board is confident about the further development of business in 2026 despite geopolitical uncertainties.

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aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges –

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical and not yet adequately solved problems in traumatology. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. are focusing on a sales strategy via distribution agents. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release, which do not affect the overall statement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo, Chairman/ CEO, Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 290; Email : r.digirolamo@aap.de