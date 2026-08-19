EQS-News: aap Implantate AG: Appointment of new board members and change of CEO at aap Implantate AG

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel

aap Implantate AG: Appointment of new board members and change of CEO at aap Implantate AG



19.08.2026 / 09:23 CET/CEST

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Mr. Rubino Di Girolamo will leave the Management Board prematurely at the end of the year as part of the initiation of the succession

Mr. Cornelius Fink will be appointed to the Management Board as COO on August 19, 2026

Ms. Nicole Kassel will be appointed to the Management Board as CFO on August 19, 2026

aap sets the course for the next phase of growth and reorganises its management structure to initiate the succession

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company"), Rubino Di Girolamo, will step down from the Management Board on December 31, 2026 and waive the remaining term of his Management Board contract. As part of the succession plan that has been under consideration for some time, he will successively hand over responsibility to the new members of the Management Board appointed by the Supervisory Board today.

Cornelius Fink has been working for the company in a managerial operational function for some time. During this time, he has intensively familiarized himself with the business areas and structures of aap and successively taken on additional areas of responsibility. With effect from 19.08.2026, Mr. Fink will be appointed to the Management Board of aap Implantate AG with responsibility for trauma and as COO.

Dr. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, explains:

"We are very pleased to have gained Cornelius Fink, an experienced and extremely competent manager with a strong track record, for the Management Board. He already knows the company and its business units very well and has impressively demonstrated in recent months that he can actively and successfully shape the further development of aap. We are convinced that the company is thus ideally positioned for the future."

Rubino Di Girolamo explains:

"Now that aap has created an important foundation for the future development of the company with full MDR certification, Cornelius Fink is the ideal personality to shape the next phase of growth. This will enable us to initiate the upcoming generational change with full conviction. The main regulatory challenges have been overcome, allowing the company to focus even more on growth, the development of new markets and the further development of our innovative LOQTEQ® technology."

To further strengthen the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has also appointed Ms. Nicole Kassel as a member of the Management Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 19.08.2026. Ms. Kassel has been working for aap for almost a year and is already successfully responsible for the company's finance department.

Dr. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, explains:

"In her first year at aap, Nicole Kassel has already made important progress in the finance organization with her expertise, experience and high efficiency. We are convinced that with Cornelius Fink and Nicole Kassel we have been able to gain a strong management duo for the next phase of aap's development."

The transition phase until the end of December 2026 ensures an orderly and comprehensive handover of responsibilities. Rubino Di Girolamo will closely accompany Cornelius Fink and Nicole Kassel during this time and contribute his many years of knowledge and experience to ensure a smooth transition.

Even after his departure from the Management Board, Rubino Di Girolamo will remain associated with the company as an advisor. His focus will be on the further development and marketing of aap's innovative antibacterial surface technology.

Dr. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, explains:

"With the transition phase and the subsequent retention of Mr. Di Girolamo as advisor, we are convinced that we have found a solution in the best interests of all stakeholders. Mr. Di Girolamo has played a key role in shaping the transformation process of aap in recent years and was a key architect of today's corporate structure. Thanks to his vision, discipline and perseverance, the company today stands on a stable foundation and is ready for the desired next phase of growth. My colleagues on the Supervisory Board and I have always greatly appreciated the open and constructive exchange with Mr. Di Girolamo. We are all the more pleased that we can continue to count on his experience and expertise in the future."

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aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges –

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology. This technology addresses critical and not yet adequately solved problems in traumatology. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 40 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a distribution agent and selective direct sales strategy. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release, which do not affect the overall statement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Board of Directors/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone : +49 (0)30 75019 – 141 ; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; Email: r.digirolamo@aap.de