EQS-News: aap Implantate AG: Management Board refines 2026 forecast and provides first outlook for 2027 – Ambition 2030: Revenue of at least EUR 21 million with an EBITDA margin of 17.5% to 22.5%

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Forecast

aap Implantate AG: Management Board refines 2026 forecast and provides first outlook for 2027 – Ambition 2030: Revenue of at least EUR 21 million with an EBITDA margin of 17.5% to 22.5%



11.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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aap Implantate AG: Management Board refines 2026 forecast and provides first outlook for 2027 – Ambition 2030: Revenue of at least EUR 21 million with an EBITDA margin of 17.5% to 22.5%

2026 Forecast Clarified: Revenue of EUR 12.0 million to EUR 13.0 million, EBITDA of EUR -0.5 million to EUR +0.5 million

These figures are based on the approved business plans and the published nine-month results: Q3 2026 revenue of EUR 3.3 million (+2%), EBITDA after nine months above the IFRS break-even point

Outlook for 2027: Revenue of at least EUR 14 million, EBITDA ranging from EUR 0.0 million to EUR 2.0 million

2030 Ambition: Revenue of at least EUR 21 million and an EBITDA margin of 17.5% to 22.5% at steady state

Growth drivers: sales expansion, expanded product portfolio, and more efficient manufacturing in Berlin

Updated investor presentation now available at www.aap.de

Berlin, November 11, 2026 – The Management Board of aap Implantate AG (“aap,” ISIN: DE000A3H2101), a manufacturer of “Made in Germany” trauma implants, has clarified its forecast for fiscal year 2026 following the approval of the business plans and based on business performance in the first nine months, and has presented, for the first time, a quantified outlook for fiscal year 2027 as well as a medium-term ambition through 2030. In doing so, the Management Board is establishing a solid foundation for investors and providing a clear and verifiable outlook for the coming years.

2026 Forecast: Ranges Narrowed Following Approval of Business Plans

As previously reported, aap generated revenue of EUR 3.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 2% from the same quarter a year earlier. After nine months, consolidated revenue totaled EUR 9.35 million (9M/2025: EUR 9.48 million). EBITDA under IFRS was above the break-even point in the first nine months.

With the approval of the business plans, management now has the necessary visibility to refine the forecast for the current fiscal year and lay a solid foundation for 2027. For 2026, revenue is now expected to range from EUR 12.0 million to EUR 13.0 million (previously: EUR 11.5 million to EUR 14.5 million) and EBITDA from EUR -0.5 million to EUR +0.5 million (previously: EUR -1.0 million to EUR +1.5 million). The midpoint of the new revenue range, at EUR 12.5 million, corresponds to the previous year’s revenue. The new EBITDA range falls within the middle of the previous forecast range. The Management Board thus confirms the expectation expressed in the Corporate News release of November 2, 2026, of positive EBITDA in the middle of the forecast range.

Rubino Di Girolamo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of aap Implantate AG, explains:

“We have restructured aap in recent years, completed the MDR transformation, and established the structures for growth. The foundation has been laid. The new Management Board team led by Cornelius Fink, and Nicole Kassel will consistently continue this development. The targets presented today provide a clear and binding framework for this.”

Outlook for 2027: Revenue of at least EUR 14 million – three growth drivers with high visibility

For fiscal year 2027, the Management Board expects revenue of at least EUR 14 million and EBITDA of between EUR 0.0 million and EUR 2.0 million. Based on the midpoint of the 2026 forecast, this corresponds to revenue growth of approximately 12%. With this, aap further specifies the previously communicated goal of average double-digit revenue growth starting in 2027.

The planned growth is based on three drivers that have already been initiated:

Existing customers – approx. EUR 0.7 million: Additional revenue from new product launches with existing customers.

International – approximately EUR 1.0 million: Additional sales staff as well as market entry or expansion in ten additional countries.

aap Implants Inc. (US) – approximately EUR 1.0 million: Expansion of the US sales team, revenue from new products, and improved utilization of implant sets already on the market.

About three-quarters of the planned growth is thus expected to come from international business and the US subsidiary – the areas that have already shown the most dynamic growth in the first nine months of 2026.

Ambition 2030: Revenue of at least EUR 21 million and an EBITDA margin of 17.5% to 22.5%

To provide investors with a clear medium-term outlook, the Management Board has set an ambition for 2030: revenue of at least EUR 21 million and an EBITDA margin of 17.5% to 22.5% in a steady-state scenario – that is, after the launch of new products and assuming a stable market environment. Based on 2025 revenue of EUR 12.5 million, this corresponds to an average annual growth rate of approximately 11%. Compared to the previously cited revenue figure of approximately EUR 20 million for 2030, the Management Board is thus setting a clear lower limit and, for the first time, quantifying the targeted profitability. The 2030 ambition applies exclusively to the trauma business. Potential revenue from antibacterial silver technology – for which initial approval is expected no earlier than 2030 – is not included in this figure. However, it represents another potential growth driver.

Three value drivers are intended to support this path: investments in production capacity and technology at the Berlin site – including new lathes and milling machines as well as robotics and automation – the further expansion of sales capacity in Europe, the US, and new markets, and an expanded product portfolio with eleven development projects through 2031. Once the planned portfolio expansion is complete, the product range is expected to cover approximately 90% of the human body – all regions except the spine and skull. In terms of margins, aap benefits from a gross margin of approximately 90%, economies of scale, and increasingly automated manufacturing.

Cornelius Fink, Member of the Management Board (COO) of aap Implantate AG, explains:

“New manufacturing facilities and more efficient production processes have been implemented. This allows us to manufacture more productively in Berlin and create the capacity needed for our planned growth. At the same time, efficient production is the key driver for achieving the margin we have set as our goal for 2030.”

Nicole Kassel, Member of the Management Board (CFO) of aap Implantate AG, adds:

“The proceeds from the capital increase are financing the implementation of our plans – from expanding sales and developing new products to further automating production. Our goals for 2027 are built on a solid foundation, and we look forward to our 2030 target with full confidence.”

Investor Presentation and Munich Capital Markets Conference

A short video and the updated 2026 investor presentation, featuring forecasts, an outlook, and our 2030 ambition, are now available in the Investor Relations section at www.aap.de. aap will present the materials on November 11, 2026, at the Munich Capital Markets Conference (MKK) as well as in one-on-one meetings with investors. The subscription period for the current capital increase ends on November 20, 2026.

About aap Implantate AG

Headquartered in Berlin, aap Implantate AG develops, manufactures, and distributes implants for trauma surgery. At the core of its portfolio is the patented LOQTEQ® plate system, which combines fracture compression and angle-stable fixation in a single surgical step. All existing products are MDR-certified and are 100% manufactured in Berlin. In Germany, aap sells directly to hospitals and purchasing groups; internationally, it sells through distributors; and in the US, through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Product registrations are in place in 46 countries. In addition, aap has a patented antibacterial silver-coating technology that has already passed clinical trials and is seeking approval. The stock is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) (ISIN: DE000A3H2101, WKN: A3H210).

www.aap.de

Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Important Notice

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of aap Implantate AG. The offering is governed exclusively by the subscription offer published in the Federal Gazette. This announcement is not intended for publication or distribution in or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia, or Japan. It may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations of the Executive Board and subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially.

Contact:If you have any questions, please contact:aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 BerlinPhone: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de