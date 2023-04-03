EQS-News: aap Implants Inc. awarded agreement with Premier, Inc. for Small Joint Implants Upper Extremities, Small Joint Implants Lower Extremities, Podiatry Products and Accessories

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract

aap Implants Inc. awarded agreement with Premier, Inc. for Small Joint Implants Upper Extremities, Small Joint Implants Lower Extremities, Podiatry Products and Accessories



aap Implantate AG (aap) announces that its US subsidiary aap Implants Inc has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the Small Joint Implants Upper Extremities Small Joint Implants - Lower Extremities, Podiatry Products and Accessories portfolio with Premier, Inc., effective as of March 1, 2023. The agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for aap`s lower extremity portfolio, which includes the LOQTEQ® Dist. Tibia and Dist. Fibula system as well as its VA (Variable Angle) version the LOQTEQ® VA Dist. Tibia and VA Dist. Fibula systems, the LOQTEQ® Prox. Tibia 3.5 system, LOQTEQ® VA Foot System and the LOQTEQ® VA Calcaneus System.



We are pleased to have reached this milestone with one of the largest group purchasing organizations, Premier, Inc. to become part of their supplier network. Even though at this point in time we are not yet able to quantify the impact on our US sales, we are positive that through the access to a wider base of healthcare organizations and hospitals we will be able to accelerate our growth, says Agnieszka Mierzejewska, COO of aap.



Premier, Inc. is a leading US healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. More information on Premier, Inc. can be obtained via



aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and within the framework of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de. The figures presented in this press release may be subject to technical rounding differences which do not affect the overall presentation. Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, beliefs and projections of the Management Board and currently available information. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.



Contact:

aap Implantate AG; Marek Hahn; Member of the Management Board/ CFO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Tel.: +49 (0)30 75019 - 134; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; Email: m.hahn@aap.de .

