03.04.2023 07:30:10
EQS-News: aap Implants Inc. awarded agreement with Premier, Inc. for Small Joint Implants Upper Extremities, Small Joint Implants Lower Extremities, Podiatry Products and Accessories
EQS-News: aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG (aap) announces that its US subsidiary aap Implants Inc has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the Small Joint Implants Upper Extremities Small Joint Implants - Lower Extremities, Podiatry Products and Accessories portfolio with Premier, Inc., effective as of March 1, 2023. The agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for aap`s lower extremity portfolio, which includes the LOQTEQ® Dist. Tibia and Dist. Fibula system as well as its VA (Variable Angle) version the LOQTEQ® VA Dist. Tibia and VA Dist. Fibula systems, the LOQTEQ® Prox. Tibia 3.5 system, LOQTEQ® VA Foot System and the LOQTEQ® VA Calcaneus System.
We are pleased to have reached this milestone with one of the largest group purchasing organizations, Premier, Inc. to become part of their supplier network. Even though at this point in time we are not yet able to quantify the impact on our US sales, we are positive that through the access to a wider base of healthcare organizations and hospitals we will be able to accelerate our growth, says Agnieszka Mierzejewska, COO of aap.
Premier, Inc. is a leading US healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. More information on Premier, Inc. can be obtained via https://premierinc.com.
aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges -
About aap Implantate AG
