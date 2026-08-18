aap Implantate Aktie
WKN DE: A3H210 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101
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18.08.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: aap improves profitability in the first half of 2026 and starts the second half of the year with record order intake
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EQS-News: aap Implantate AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") informs:
aap recorded an overall stable business development in both the second quarter and the first half of 2026 despite a slight decline in revenue. This was mainly due to the ongoing outages in the Middle East markets, which could not be fully offset by growth in other regions. Nevertheless, the sales and market development measures introduced led to positive momentum, so that the sales shortfall compared to the previous year could already be made up for and even exceeded in July 2026. At the same time, operating profitability improved, driven by a higher gross margin and an optimized cost structure. Significant regulatory successes, including the FDA approval of the LOQTEQ® VA Proximal Humerus System and the successful launch of the first fully MDR-certified new product, strengthen future growth prospects. Against this backdrop, aap sees itself well positioned for the second half of the year, even though regulatory requirements around antibacterial silver implant technology continue to be a significant focus.
Regionally, we were able to further expand our position in important markets:
Revenue Q2/HY 2026/2025
Sales figures of the US subsidiary adjusted for currency effects:
*(Gross margin = sales +/- inventory changes – material expenses / sales revenues)
Key financial figures for the first half of 2026 aap by segment (unaudited)
aap achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 163 thousand in the trauma business, compared with EUR 56 thousand in the same period of the previous year; this corresponds to an improvement of 191%. Including the project costs for silver technology of EUR 303 thousand, EBITDA amounted to EUR -140 thousand compared to EUR -292 thousand in the same period of the previous year, an improvement of 52 %. Further progress was made on the operating cost structure. After successful MDR certification of the product portfolio, aap made targeted investments in increasing the number of employees in sales and production; this led to a corresponding increase in personnel costs.
Cashflow (unaudited)
The operating cash flow has been improved through active management of the various items and is approaching the zero line. On the investment side, the increased R&D activity led to higher capitalized in-house R&D.
Financing
Operational activities
Following the successful completion of the full MDR certification of the product portfolio, the R&D department was able to focus more on its core business, the development of new products and technologies. This is also reflected in the significantly higher capitalized research and development expenditure. In recent years, considerable resources have been tied up for the MDR conversion, the expenses of which could not be capitalized and which meant investments in the seven-digit euro range for aap.
Important advances have also been made in the field of antibacterial silver surface technology. The publication of the results of the human clinical trial in a renowned medical journal is in preparation and is scheduled to be submitted for publication in the fourth quarter of 2026. At the same time, aap is consistently pushing ahead with regulatory activities for the approval of the product as an MDR Class III combination product, working closely with the competent authorities and the Notified Body.
The clinical trial was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research ("BMBF"). The grant granted to the company (funding codes 13GW0313A+B, 13GW0449A+B) is part of the BMBF's field of action "Healthcare Economics in the Health Research Framework Program" (= funding body). According to the BMBF, funding is provided for projects on the topic of "Transferring medical technology solutions into patient care - proving clinical evidence without delay". For further information, please refer to the corresponding guidelines on the BMBF website:
https://www.bmftr.bund.de/SharedDocs/Bekanntmachungen/DE/2024/07/2024-07-29-Bekanntmachung-L%c3%b6sungen.html.
Outlook for the second half of 2026
aap improved operating profitability in the first half of 2026 and at the same time achieved significant regulatory milestones. The decline in sales is mainly due to regional one-off effects. The dynamic development in North America, the introduction of new products and the record order intake in July form a solid basis for stronger business development in the second half of the year. Based on the current business development, the Management Board continues to expect earnings in the mid-range of the published forecast range.
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aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges –
About aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology. This technology addresses critical and not yet adequately solved problems in traumatology. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 40 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a distribution agent and selective direct sales strategy. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.
There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release, which do not affect the overall statement.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.
If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Board of Directors/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin
Phone : +49 (0)30 75019 – 141 ; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; Email: r.digirolamo@aap.de
18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-111
|E-mail:
|info@aap.de
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2101
|WKN:
|A3H210
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|39120001TRQTQ01LPP57
|EQS News ID:
|2384244
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2384244 18.08.2026 CET/CEST
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