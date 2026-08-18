aap Implantate Aktie

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WKN DE: A3H210 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101

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18.08.2026 10:00:04

EQS-News: aap improves profitability in the first half of 2026 and starts the second half of the year with record order intake

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
aap improves profitability in the first half of 2026 and starts the second half of the year with record order intake

18.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") informs:

  • aap reduces EBITDA loss, achieves important regulatory successes and exceeds previous year's level in July
  • aap defies regional burdens and creates a positive starting position for the second half of 2026
  • Operational improvement and regulatory milestones shape the first half of 2026 at aap

aap recorded an overall stable business development in both the second quarter and the first half of 2026 despite a slight decline in revenue. This was mainly due to the ongoing outages in the Middle East markets, which could not be fully offset by growth in other regions. Nevertheless, the sales and market development measures introduced led to positive momentum, so that the sales shortfall compared to the previous year could already be made up for and even exceeded in July 2026. At the same time, operating profitability improved, driven by a higher gross margin and an optimized cost structure. Significant regulatory successes, including the FDA approval of the LOQTEQ® VA Proximal Humerus System and the successful launch of the first fully MDR-certified new product, strengthen future growth prospects. Against this backdrop, aap sees itself well positioned for the second half of the year, even though regulatory requirements around antibacterial silver implant technology continue to be a significant focus.

Regionally, we were able to further expand our position in important markets:

  • EMEA: With a 50% share of sales, EMEA remained the stable foundation of aap's business. The year-on-year decline was mainly due to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which led to a 72% decline in new orders in the affected countries. Adjusted for these one-off effects, the region's development was stable compared to the previous year. At the same time, the other markets confirmed their strength and resilience: Spain and Portugal each recorded growth of more than 30%, driven by targeted investments in new VA products and the resulting further strengthening of their market position. Germany also continued the positive trend with sales growth of 3%.
     
  • LATAM: In LATAM, sales in the second quarter were below the level of the same quarter last year. This was mainly due to a lower number of supplies in Brazil and the persistently difficult economic conditions in Venezuela. In contrast, other core markets developed positively: Mexico and Chile each achieved double-digit growth compared to the second quarter of the previous year, confirming the region's growth potential.
     
  • APAC: Developed broadly stable overall. The slight year-on-year decline in revenue was mainly due to extensive investments in instruments that Korea and Thailand had already made in the first half of 2025. The continuous development in Taiwan, where sales were further increased in the reporting period, deserves positive mention.
     
  • USA: The US subsidiary maintained its positive momentum and increased sales, primarily by expanding its collaboration with leading key opinion leaders (KOLs). Combined with disciplined cost management, this enabled the company to achieve a positive local result for the first time since its establishment.

Revenue Q2/HY 2026/2025

Revenue in EUR thousand Q2/2026 Q2/2025 Change
EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)
North America
LATAM (= Latin America)
APAC (= Asia-Pacific)		 1.376
765
505
181		 1.569
642
642
299		 -12%
19%
-21%
-39%
Revenue 2.827 3.152 -10%

 

Revenue in EUR thousand H1/2026 H1/2025 Change
EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)
North America
LATAM (= Latin America)
APAC (= Asia-Pacific)		 2.967
1.483
1.097
404		 3.271
1.290
1.221
454		 -9%
15%
-10%
-11%
Revenue 5.951 6.236 -5%

Sales figures of the US subsidiary adjusted for currency effects:

Revenue in USD (million) Q2/2026 Q2/2025 Change
North America 0,9 0,7 22%

 

Revenue in USD (million) H1/2026 H1/2025 Change
North America 1,7 1,4 23%


Key financial figures for the first half of 2026 aap Group (unaudited)

In EUR Million, rounded 01.01.-30.06.2026 01.01.-30.06.2025 Change
Revenue 6,0 6,2 -0,2
Gross Margin* 5,4 5,2 0,2
Other operating income 0,1 0,6 -0,5
Personnel costs -3,2 -2,9 0,3
Operating costs -2,9 -3,2 -0,3
EBITDA -0,1 -0,3 0,2
Operating profit (EBIT) -1,0 -1,0 0,0
Net Revenue -1,1 -1,0 -0,1
       
Margins in %      
Gross Margin* 90% 85%  
EBITDA -2% -5%  
Operating profit (EBIT) -17% -16%  

*(Gross margin = sales +/- inventory changes – material expenses / sales revenues)

Key financial figures for the first half of 2026 aap by segment (unaudited)

  30.06.2026 30.06.2025
Figures in EUR thousand TraumaLOQTEQ® Silver Total TraumaLOQTEQ® Silver Total
Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)		 163 -303 -140 56 -348 -292

aap achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 163 thousand in the trauma business, compared with EUR 56 thousand in the same period of the previous year; this corresponds to an improvement of 191%. Including the project costs for silver technology of EUR 303 thousand, EBITDA amounted to EUR -140 thousand compared to EUR -292 thousand in the same period of the previous year, an improvement of 52 %. Further progress was made on the operating cost structure. After successful MDR certification of the product portfolio, aap made targeted investments in increasing the number of employees in sales and production; this led to a corresponding increase in personnel costs.

Cashflow (unaudited)

In EUR million, rounded 01.01.-30.06.2026 01.01.-30.06.2025 Change
Cash flow operating -0,1 -0,2 0,1
Cash Flow Investment -0,5 -0,3 -0,2
Cash Flow Financing 0,1 -1,0 1,1
       
  30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Change
Cash and cash equivalents 0,3 0,6 -0,3
Net position -0,4 0,4 -0,8

The operating cash flow has been improved through active management of the various items and is approaching the zero line. On the investment side, the increased R&D activity led to higher capitalized in-house R&D.

Financing
The financing of the ongoing business operations was supported by shareholder loans. To finance the further expansion of the profitable trauma business and to accelerate revenue growth, aap is evaluating various capital measures. The company will provide information on specific measures in due course and in compliance with the requirements of capital market law.

Operational activities

Following the successful completion of the full MDR certification of the product portfolio, the R&D department was able to focus more on its core business, the development of new products and technologies. This is also reflected in the significantly higher capitalized research and development expenditure. In recent years, considerable resources have been tied up for the MDR conversion, the expenses of which could not be capitalized and which meant investments in the seven-digit euro range for aap.

Important advances have also been made in the field of antibacterial silver surface technology. The publication of the results of the human clinical trial in a renowned medical journal is in preparation and is scheduled to be submitted for publication in the fourth quarter of 2026. At the same time, aap is consistently pushing ahead with regulatory activities for the approval of the product as an MDR Class III combination product, working closely with the competent authorities and the Notified Body.

The clinical trial was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research ("BMBF"). The grant granted to the company (funding codes 13GW0313A+B, 13GW0449A+B) is part of the BMBF's field of action "Healthcare Economics in the Health Research Framework Program" (= funding body). According to the BMBF, funding is provided for projects on the topic of "Transferring medical technology solutions into patient care - proving clinical evidence without delay". For further information, please refer to the corresponding guidelines on the BMBF website:

 https://www.bmftr.bund.de/SharedDocs/Bekanntmachungen/DE/2024/07/2024-07-29-Bekanntmachung-L%c3%b6sungen.html.

Outlook for the second half of 2026

aap improved operating profitability in the first half of 2026 and at the same time achieved significant regulatory milestones. The decline in sales is mainly due to regional one-off effects. The dynamic development in North America, the introduction of new products and the record order intake in July form a solid basis for stronger business development in the second half of the year. Based on the current business development, the Management Board continues to expect earnings in the mid-range of the published forecast range.

 

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aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges –

 

About aap Implantate AG

 aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology. This technology addresses critical and not yet adequately solved problems in traumatology.  In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 40 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a distribution agent and selective direct sales strategy. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release, which do not affect the overall statement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Board of Directors/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone : +49 (0)30 75019 – 141 ; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; Email: r.digirolamo@aap.de


18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 39120001TRQTQ01LPP57
EQS News ID: 2384244

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384244  18.08.2026 CET/CEST

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