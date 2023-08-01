EQS-News: Aareal Bank refinances prime UK PBSA portfolio in London for Chapter

EQS-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Financing

Aareal Bank refinances prime UK PBSA portfolio in London for Chapter

Wiesbaden, 1 August 2023 Aareal Bank has successfully completed the funding of a GBP 380 million senior loan to refinance a portfolio of three assets in Central London for the Chapter joint venture formed between Greystar, PIMCO Prime Real Estate (formerly known as Allianz Real Estate) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). Aareal Bank had previously been participating in the financing of these assets namely Spitalfields, South Bank, and Aldgate and is pleased to have now acted as the sole arranger, lender, and security agent in the refinancing of this prime portfolio.

Towering over its immediate surroundings at 33 stories high, Chapter Spitalfields is one of the most iconic purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) assets in London, with South Bank and Aldgate boasting equally excellent conditions and amenities for students. The portfolio totaling 1,747 beds sits in coveted locations within Central London and is operated by Greystar, a leading PBSA operator with approximately 100,000 beds under management globally. The Chapter brand is regarded as one of the premier UK PBSA brands offering high-end exclusive student accommodation.

Michelle Weiss, Head of Hotel Properties at Aareal Bank commented: We are very pleased to be able to continue our strong relationship with Greystar, PIMCO Prime Real Estate, and PSP Investments. The counter-cyclical nature and resilience of the PBSA market throughout the last years has been a testament to its robust fundamentals and is reflected in the growing investor appetite in this segment. We have been keenly expanding our PBSA loan portfolio and are delighted to continue on this trajectory with such prime assets in excellent locations, backed by very reputable and experienced sponsors.

The sponsors were advised by Jones Day for legal matters while Rothschild & Co. acted as financial adviser and Chatham Financial acted as hedging adviser. Aareal Bank received legal counsel from by Allen & Overy. Valuations were carried out by Cushman & Wakefield.



