EQS-News: ABIVAX ANNOUNCES AD HOC ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 9, 2022

PARIS, FRANCE, October 3, 2022 6.00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) (the Company), a phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today informs its shareholders that an ad hoc ordinary and extraordinary general meeting (the Shareholders Meeting) will be held on November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008), France.

The preliminary meeting notice n°2204052, which is also a convening notice and includes the agenda of the meeting and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published in French in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°118 on October 3, 2022. A copy on the French-language announcement and an English-language convenience translation are each available on the Companys website(Investors).

The purpose of this Shareholders Meeting is to renew the existing financial delegations to the Board of Directors, the scope of which has previously been approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, in order to authorize Abivax to complete one or more financing transactions to fund its activities and, in particular, its phase 3 clinical program for obefazimod in the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

It will also be proposed to the shareholders to delegate new powers to the Board of Directors to establish new, or amend existing, incentive mechanisms for the benefit of the Companys employees, managers and/or other partners, in the form of warrants, options and/or shares.

The Shareholders Meeting documents and the voting form will be made available to Shareholders as required by applicable French law and regulation.

The detailed procedures for participating in the meeting and sending written questions are available in the aforementioned meeting notice.

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the bodys natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

