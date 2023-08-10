10.08.2023 18:00:04

EQS-News: Abivax announces plans to conduct registered public offering in the United States

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Abivax announces plans to conduct registered public offering in the United States

10.08.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax announces plans to conduct registered public offering in the United States

PARIS, France, August 10, 2023 06:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) today announced that it plans to conduct a registered public offering of its ordinary shares, in the form of American Depositary Shares, in the United States, subject to market and other conditions, and has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing, number of securities to be offered in the proposed offering and their price have not yet been determined.

This press release does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

***** 

Contacts

Abivax                 
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63

 


10.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1701157  10.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1701157&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Abivax SAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Abivax SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Abivax SA 16,50 2,23% Abivax SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen