EQS-News: Abivax announces plans to conduct registered public offering in the United States

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Abivax announces plans to conduct registered public offering in the United States



10.08.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Abivax announces plans to conduct registered public offering in the United States

PARIS, France, August 10, 2023 06:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) today announced that it plans to conduct a registered public offering of its ordinary shares, in the form of American Depositary Shares, in the United States, subject to market and other conditions, and has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing, number of securities to be offered in the proposed offering and their price have not yet been determined.

This press release does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

*****

Contacts