11.07.2023 18:00:06
EQS-News: Abivax announces the appointment of June Lee, M.D. and Troy Ignelzi as Members of the Board of Directors
EQS-News: ABIVAX
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Abivax announces the appointment of June Lee, M.D. and Troy Ignelzi as Members of the Board of Directors
PARIS, France, July 11, 2023 6:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today the appointment of June Lee, M.D. and Troy Ignelzi as new independent members of the Abivax Board of Directors. June Lee and Troy Ignelzi replace Joy Amundson and Jean-Jacques Bertrand, who have resigned from their positions as members of the Board of Directors.
Marc de Garidel, CEO of Abivax, said: I am glad to welcome June Lee and Troy Ignelzi as new Abivax Board members. As we advance our Phase 3 program with obefazimod in ulcerative colitis, their extensive expertise in late-stage development, product commercialization and financing will be precious for the company to successfully execute on our strategic priorities. On behalf of the entire team, I would also like to warmly thank Joy Amundson and Jean-Jacques Bertrand for their longstanding commitment and contribution. We are now very much looking forward to continuing our work with June and Troy and to benefit from their vast experience in the biopharma industry.
June Lee, M.D., new member of the Abivax Board and Chair of the Recruitment and Remuneration Committee, added: I am excited to join the Abivax Board and I am impressed by the accomplishments and the clinical results generated so far with obefazimod. Together with the team, we will continue our efforts to further advance this promising drug candidate towards the market for the benefit of all the patients suffering from inflammatory conditions.
Troy Ignelzi, new member of the Abivax Board and Chair of the Audit Committee, commented: I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and the talented Abivax team as we continue to build a compelling company story going forward. I am eager to leverage my knowledge and experience to help enable Abivax to successfully realize its full potential in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and long-term efficient treatments against chronic inflammatory diseases.
In the frame of the new appointments, the composition of the Boards committees has been reviewed. The Audit Committee is comprised of three members: Troy Ignelzi (Chair), Corinna zur Bonsen-Thomas and Sofinnova Partners (represented by Kinam Hong). The Recruitment and Remuneration Committee is comprised of four members: June Lee (Chair), Corinna zur Bonsen-Thomas, Truffle Capital (represented by Philippe Pouletty) and Sofinnova Partners (represented by Kinam Hong).
