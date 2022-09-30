EQS-News: ABIVAX ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Half Year Results

ABIVAX ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

PARIS, France, September 30, 2022 06:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, today announces the publication of its 2022 half-year financial report.

This document is available in electronic version on the website of the company (www.abivax.com Investors) and on the website of the French financial markets authority, AMF (www.amf-france.org).

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the bodys natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

