Abivax Aktie
WKN DE: A14UQC / ISIN: FR0012333284
|
21.02.2026 12:00:04
EQS-News: Abivax Presents First Evidence of Anti-Fibrotic Activity for Obefazimod Alongside New Clinical Efficacy and Safety Analyses in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at ECCO 2026
|
EQS-News: ABIVAX
/ Key word(s): Study results
Abivax Presents First Evidence of Anti-Fibrotic Activity for Obefazimod Alongside New Clinical Efficacy and Safety Analyses in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at ECCO 2026
PARIS, France – February 21, 2026 – 12:00 PM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced novel preclinical and clinical data for obefazimod as part of the presentations at The European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization’s (ECCO) 21st Annual Congress. These data further expand the evidence base supporting development of obefazimod for inflammatory bowel disease, highlighting its anti-fibrotic potential in Crohn’s disease (CD), a favorable safety and tolerability profile, rapid onset of symptomatic relief, and additional evidence supporting its mechanism of action in restoring immune balance through upregulation of miR-124.
Marc de Garidel, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Abivax, commented: "The robust data presented at ECCO this week reinforce obefazimod's unique and differentiated profile. The anti-fibrotic findings, taken together with the additional clinical efficacy, safety, and biomarker data presented, strengthen our confidence in obefazimod’s potential across UC and CD. As we look toward the upcoming Phase 3 maintenance trial readout in Q2 2026 and the Phase 2b ENHANCE-CD trial readout in Q4 2026, we remain focused on translating this data into real-world benefits for patients with IBD."
Fabio Cataldi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Abivax, added: “The emerging preclinical evidence of anti-fibrotic activity is particularly compelling, as fibrosis remains an area of profound unmet need. Combined with the favorable safety and tolerability profile of obefazimod, we believe this growing evidence base positions obefazimod as a compelling oral therapy with the potential to address multiple dimensions of disease not yet fully managed by current therapies.”
The 22 abstracts presented at ECCO 2026, including subgroup analyses from the Phase 3 ABTECT induction trials illustrating obefazimod’s clinical activity across a wide range of patient subpopulations, can be accessed at: https://www.abivax.com/publications/congress-publications
Professor Silvio Danese, Director of the Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy Unit of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, added: “For patients living with inflammatory bowel disease, long-term disease control and preservation of bowel function are critical. Seeing data that address not only clinical response and safety, but also biological activity and fibrosis, is encouraging. If these findings continue to translate clinically, they may represent a meaningful advancement for patients who currently have limited options.”
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
Patrick Malloy
Media Contacts:
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company’s business. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “potential” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential therapeutic benefit of obefazimod and the expected availability and timing of results from the Phase 3 maintenance trial and Phase 2b ENHANCE-CD trial of obefazimod. Although Abivax’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) and in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2025 under the caption “Risk Factors.” These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, and the availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development, including further assessment by the Company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are made only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
21.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2279482 21.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!