EQS-News: ABO Energy ABO Energy drives strategic development and future financing solution forward

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Restructure of Company

ABO Energy ABO Energy drives strategic development and future financing solution forward



23.06.2026 / 17:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ABO Energy is intensifying its efforts to develop a financing solution together with financing partners, aimed at strengthening its capital base in order to support a long-term corporate strategy. The draft restructuring report presented in May of this year reached the preliminary conclusion that ABO Energy has the ability to be successfully restructured. To consistently drive forward the implementation of its strategic repositioning—by focusing on pipeline profitability and using core competencies in structurally attractive, high-margin markets—ABO Energy has now engaged two internationally renowned advisory firms: Boston Consulting Group will support the company on strengthening the equity side, while Rothschild & Co will act as financial adviser for the financing partners focusing on the restructuring of the balance sheet.

The appointment of the advisory firms reflects the commitment of all parties involved to actively support the company’s strategic and operational development, thereby creating the basis for a return to profitability. Negotiations with financing partners on a viable restructuring solution are currently ongoing. Concrete decisions are in preparation. ABO Energy will provide updates in accordance with its capital market disclosure obligations.

ABO Energy continues to aim to return to operational profitability (EBITDA) in the 2027 financial year. “We have laid important groundwork for ABO Energy’s future over the past months. With our strategic focus on business activities in our established core markets, a leaner and more focused organization going forward, and the necessary support from our financing partners, we are on a good path to building a sustainably profitable company. At the same time, we are exploring new opportunities along the value chain to unlock additional growth and earnings potential,” says Dr. Karsten Schlageter, speaker of ABO Energy’s Managing Board.

The company is also making clear progress operationally in implementing its transformation agenda. ABO Energy is working with strong focus on the measures outlined in the draft restructuring report, such as concentrating on its core competencies in structurally attractive, high-margin markets, and streamlining and setting up a more efficient organization. These steps form the basis for the company’s next phase of development.

“The transformation is designed to position ABO Energy with the strategic flexibility and resilience needed to succeed in a volatile and demanding regulatory market environment. By increasing transparency, making the structures more efficient, and defining clear responsibilities, we are improving the operational performance and creating the basis for sustainable profitability. At the same time, we are focusing on the markets and activities that create the most value, in order to generate long-term value for the company and its partners,” explains Chief Restructuring Officer Britta Hübner.

Strategic focus, operational and financial stabilization, supported by experienced partners, define ABO Energy’s next steps to sustainably seize the opportunities of the energy transition.