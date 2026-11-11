EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA intends to notify a Restructuring Project under the StaRUG

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Capital Reorganisation

ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA intends to notify a Restructuring Project under the StaRUG



11.11.2026 / 11:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





(Wiesbaden, 11 November 2026) ABO Energy has decided today to notify the competent Local Court of Frankfurt am Main of a restructuring project under the German Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies (StaRUG). The basis for this step is the ongoing negotiations with the key financing partners on a comprehensive restructuring concept based on a now available updated draft of a restructuring report prepared in accordance with the IDW S 6 standard. The report concludes that the company can be successfully restructured if the planned measures are implemented.

The aim of the financial restructuring is to reorganize the existing liabilities, reduce the company’s debt burden and provide ABO Energy with additional liquidity. To this end, the maturities of existing financing arrangements are to be extended and interest and repayment structures adjusted, among other measures. Debt waivers by financing creditors are also planned.

StaRUG is only available to companies that are neither unable to meet their payment obligations nor over-indebted. ABO Energy meets this requirement. Without restructuring, however, a significant volume of financing and components of financing would fall due for repayment over the next 24 months, which the company would not be able to repay or refinance from its own resources.

In order to secure the restructuring financing and, in the medium term, create the conditions for new investors to enter the company, the company considers it necessary to intervene in the membership rights of the shareholders.

Based on the current status of negotiations on the restructuring concept, the company will submit a restructuring plan to the affected creditors and shareholders for a vote in groups. The restructuring court must then confirm the plan. Based on the current status of negotiations, the restructuring plan includes the following measures, among others:

The company's share capital will be reduced to zero.

New shares will be issued as part of a capital increase under exclusion of the subscription rights of the existing limited shareholders. Only a restructuring shareholder is to be admitted to subscribe for the new shares. The existing limited shareholders would thus leave the company.

The company will be converted into a limited liability company (GmbH).

The subordinated bond 2024/2029 (ISIN: DE000A3829F5 / WKN: A3829F) and the subordinated bond 2021/2030 (ISIN: DE000A3H2UT8 / WKN: A3H2UT), in each case including accrued interest, will be waived in full[1] in exchange for the issue of a subordinated recovery note (nachrangiger Besserungsschein).

The existing senior financing will, to a significant extent, be written off in exchange for the issue of a senior recovery note (vorrangiger Besserungsschein) and, for the remainder, its term will be extended until 31 December 2030.

Additional liquidity will be provided to the company.

The listing of the company's shares on the Munich Stock Exchange's open market (m:access) will be terminated.

The restructuring plan will not include intra-group financing through which funds from participation rights (Genussrechte) of ABO Energy’s mezzanine companies and from citizen participation schemes were passed on to the company. From an economic perspective, these funds were provided by small investors, including a large number of consumers, microenterprises, small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises. Their exclusion is also due to the fact that an intervention in these claims is not strictly necessary to eliminate the company’s impending inability to meet its payment obligations.

Management: Measures necessary to secure the company’s future

ABO Energy’s management is aware that the planned measures will involve significant sacrifices for shareholders, bondholders and the other financing partners. In the company’s assessment, however, these measures are necessary to achieve the financial restructuring and secure ABO Energy’s long-term future.

Britta Hübner, Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) of ABO Energy, says: “Our goal is to create a stable foundation that will enable the company to have a successful future. To achieve this, it is essential to implement the restructuring project under StaRUG consistently.”

Restructuring shareholder to pave the way for new investors

The concept also provides for a restructuring shareholder solution. A restructuring expert selected by the lenders is to become the new sole shareholder. The concept creates a robust restructuring and financing structure and positive equity.

Financial restructuring complements strategic realignment

The financial restructuring complements ABO Energy’s strategic realignment, which has already been initiated. Karsten Schlageter, Spokesman of the Management Board, says: “Financial restructuring and strategic realignment must go hand in hand if we are to put ABO Energy back on a positive path for the future. We are focusing on economically viable markets and projects and strengthening corporate management.”

The standstill agreement concluded with the key financing partners currently runs until 30 November 2026, and includes an option to extend it until 21 December 2026. It is to be extended until the completion of the restructuring financing.

The restructuring concept remains subject to the successful outcome of the StaRUG proceedings.

[1] Subject to a minimum residual value (reminder value (nominal value – Erinnerungswert)) that may be required under securities account regulations to prevent the asset from being booked out.