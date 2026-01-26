EQS-News: ABO Energy Reaches Key Milestone in Successful Restructuring: Standstill Agreement Signed with Banks, Bondholders Invited to Join

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Agreement/Bond

ABO Energy Reaches Key Milestone in Successful Restructuring: Standstill Agreement Signed with Banks, Bondholders Invited to Join



26.01.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ABO Energy has taken an essential step toward financial stabilisation and future strategic realignment. The creditors of the company’s key financing arrangements have entered into a standstill agreement. In doing so, the financial partners are granting the company the necessary time to develop a viable restructuring plan without asserting rights based on potential grounds for termination.

Following corrections to its earnings forecast in November 2025 and January 2026, ABO Energy expects an annual loss for the first time in the company's history for the 2025 financial year, which is projected to amount to around €170 million. This loss is primarily driven by drastically altered market conditions, which have resulted in special write-downs, revenue shifts and lower developer margins for renewable energy projects.

To ensure a return to profitability, the Managing Board has launched a comprehensive transformation and efficiency programme. Experts from a renowned consulting firm provide support during implementation. “We have already identified and in part also implemented numerous measures to adjust our cost structure to the changed market environment. This will most likely include a corresponding reduction in personnel,” says Managing Director Alexander Reinicke. “We have set the course for a fresh start and will work to return ABO Energy to its position as a financially successful contributor to the energy transition as quickly as possible.”

ABO Energy has brought in specialist expertise for the operational implementation of the restructuring process: Hübner Management will accompany the restructuring. Britta Hübner will lead a CRO team (CRO = Chief Restructuring Officer) of experienced restructuring experts who will steer and support the transformation process.

The successful implementation of the restructuring concept will also require the support of the bondholders of the 2024/2029 bond (ISIN: DE000A3829F5). To this end, the company intends to convene a vote without a meeting, asking bondholders, among other things, to waive the negative pledge clause contained in the bond terms. This waiver is necessary in order to provide collateral for (interim) financing of ongoing projects and to maintain operational business. In addition, lawyer Andreas Ziegenhagen (Dentons) is to be appointed as joint representative to enable the bond to join the standstill agreement. “We ask our bond creditors to support the company’s restructuring efforts and thereby help ensure – also in their own interest – that ABO Energy will continue to be able to meet its interest and repayment obligations in the future,” says Alexander Reinicke. Following publication of the notice of meeting in the Federal Gazette, the documents for voting without a meeting are expected to be available on the website (www.aboenergy.com/anleihe) from 3 p.m. today, Monday, January 26.

Despite the current challenges, the Managing Board remains confident in the company’s underlying strength and its future. ABO Energy holds a valuable pipeline of wind, solar, and battery projects. Its total capacity amounts to approximately 30 gigawatts. More than a third of this capacity is located in the especially valuable markets in Germany and France. This project pipeline forms a solid foundation for restoring profitability in the short to medium term following the restructuring.

The company will also host a digital information event for the holders of the above-mentioned bond in German language, which will take place on Thursday, 5 February 2026, from 6 to 7 p.m. CET. Interested parties may register for the information event via the following link: https://mwbresearch.clickmeeting.com/abo-energy-gmbh-co-kgaa-roundtable.