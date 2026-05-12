EQS-News: ABO Energy reaches milestones in its restructuring process and defines areas for action for a successful future positioning

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Restructure of Company

ABO Energy reaches milestones in its restructuring process and defines areas for action for a successful future positioning



12.05.2026 / 13:12 CET/CEST

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Britta Hübner (Chief Restructuring Officer, CRO) describes the first draft of the restructuring report presented yesterday as a “milestone on the path to restructuring.” The draft report comes to the preliminary conclusion that ABO Energy is capable of being restructured. In addition, the draft identifies important areas of action for the company’s further strategic positioning and defines future fields for potential investments.

“With this draft, we are entering the discussions with our financing partners with confidence,” said Britta Hübner. The company targets a sustainable financing agreement by the end of the agreed standstill period, which was prolonged as expected to the end of July. “This objective in particular will be the focus of our work in the coming weeks.”

For Managing Director Dr Karsten Schlageter, the positive signal from the restructuring report fits in with the recent operational successes. On the one hand, as announced today by the Federal Network Agency, ABO Energy has been awarded a tariff for the Birkholz solar park in Brandenburg with a capacity of 7.8 megawatts peak. Furthermore, the company once again submitted a significant number of projects in the German tariff tender for wind energy in May. Thanks to the support of financing and business partners, the Wiesbaden-based project developer was able to enter the bidding process with a total capacity of more than 150 megawatts. “This is a very good sign and shows that we have regained operational capability in the course of the ongoing restructuring process.”

ABO Energy is also reporting further successes in the sale of projects. Recently, the company sold a wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate to an established independent power producer. The wind farm comprises four wind turbines with a total capacity of 16.8 megawatts and is located in the neighbouring municipalities of Himmighofen and Kasdorf in Rhineland-Palatinate. Construction began at the end of 2025, and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. ABO Energy has also sold a wind turbine (Nordex N149, 4.5 megawatts) located in the municipality of Welterod (also Rhineland-Palatinate). This turbine is scheduled to be commissioned in autumn 2026.