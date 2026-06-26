EQS-News: ABO Energy secures wind energy tariffs and achieves further successes

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Market Report/Disposal

ABO Energy secures wind energy tariffs and achieves further successes



26.06.2026 / 09:43 CET/CEST

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ABO Energy was once again successful in the Federal Network Agency’s May tender for onshore wind projects in Germany. The company was awarded tariffs for three projects with a total capacity of 61.4 MW.

The projects are a wind turbine in Ohlenbüttel in Lower Saxony (1 x Nordex N163, 7 MW), the Hünxe wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia (4 x Siemens Gamesa, each 6.6 MW), and the Willingen wind farm in Hesse (4 x Nordex N163, each 7 MW). The wind farms are scheduled to be commissioned between autumn 2027 and autumn 2028.

In the May 2026 tender round, the Federal Network Agency awarded a total of 270 contracts with a combined capacity of approximately 2.5 gigawatts. The average award price was 5.06 cents per kilowatt hour, thus below the level of the previous round at 5.54 cents.

Progress in German Projects

ABO Energy has also achieved further success: in recent weeks, the company has successfully sold two wind farms in Germany. These include the repowering project Marpingen in Saarland (2 × Vestas V162, 6 MW each), which was sold to Encavis, and a wind turbine in Großenlüder (1 × Nordex N163, 6.8 MW), which was acquired by KB Renewables. Both projects are currently under construction and are scheduled to be commissioned by mid-2027. In Großenlüder, the buyer has additionally acquired the rights to up to four further turbines that are still in the planning stage.

Further progress has been made in the development of the Kranenburg wind farm, which ABO Energy has been planning since 2014. The district of Kleve had filed a lawsuit against the designation of wind energy priority zones and EU acceleration areas, which has now been dismissed by the Higher Administrative Court in Münster. ABO Energy recently submitted the permit application for eleven Nordex N175 turbines with seven MW each. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the company has also received a permit for the third turbine of the already partially approved Unna wind farm (3 × Nordex N175, 6.8 MW).

In the solar and battery segment, ABO Energy has initiated the sale of several projects. These include four solar projects with battery storage: the Würges solar park (Hesse, 13 MWp plus 13 MW of storage capacity), currently under construction; the Schlangenbad project (Hesse, 20 MWp plus 16 MW of storage capacity), which will soon be ready for construction; the recently approved Ober-Olm project (Rhineland-Palatinate, 18.9 MWp plus 14.2 MW of storage capacity); and Schömberg (Baden-Württemberg, 6.95 MWp plus 6 MW of storage capacity), whose solar park will be commissioned in July 2026.

International Successes

In Spain, ABO Energy is increasingly advancing the development of hybrid projects in which wind and solar parks share existing grid connections. This approach is gaining importance due to limited grid capacities and declining revenues in the photovoltaic sector. To date, ABO Energy has concluded agreements totaling 433 MW, in which its wind projects are combined with solar parks of its partners. For a 70-megawatt wind project in Palencia, the company recently signed a hybridization agreement involving two solar projects, each with 50 MW, which were also developed by ABO Energy and sold to a major Spanish utility-scale company.

In Colombia, ABO Energy has agreed to sell a 37.8-MWac solar portfolio at an advanced stage of development to NOVVA Group. The projects are located in the Andean highlands of central Colombia and are scheduled to be commissioned in early 2028.

“In an increasingly competitive renewable energy market, the awarded contracts and project sales send an important signal. They demonstrate that with our strategy and project pipeline, we are well positioned to continue driving the energy transition in Germany and internationally,” says ABO Energy Managing Director Dr. Thomas Treiling.