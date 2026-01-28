ABO Energy Aktie

28.01.2026 14:15:13

EQS-News: ABO Energy Sells Solar Projects in France

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Market Report
ABO Energy Sells Solar Projects in France

28.01.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABO Energy has successfully completed the sale of three solar projects in France with a total capacity of 85 MWp. The income and cash inflows from the three projects will be spread across the fiscal years 2024 to 2027. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase prices.

A portfolio comprising two projects – Presnoy (26.25 MWp) and Nargis (14.96 MWp) – was sold on a turnkey basis to the French independent power producer (IPP) Tenergie. Located in the Loiret region, both projects were awarded a contract for difference by the French state via the tendering process and are set to be commissioned in 2026. This marks the third transaction between ABO Energy and Tenergie within the past three years.

The third project recently sold by ABO Energy is the solar park Bonny-sur-Loire (43.68 MWp), also located in Loiret. Buyer of the project rights is the French company CVE. The transaction was completed in record time, building on a previous portfolio sale as well as another PV project sale to CVE earlier in 2025. Like Presnoy and Nargis, Bonny-sur-Loire has secured a public contract for difference. It is set to be commissioned in 2029.

“ABO Energy has always focused on long-term partnerships and these sales mark another milestone in our successful development of solar energy in France. We are happy to work with our trusted partners towards our common goal of an eco-friendly energy supply with a steadily growing share of renewables,” says Dr Thomas Treiling, Managing Director at ABO Energy.

In France, ABO Energy had originally developed, financed and built only wind projects before entering the solar market in 2017. The developer commissioned its first solar park Rouillac in Nouvelle-Aquitaine in 2022. Currently, the French solar pipeline comprises ten projects with more than 190 MWp that already have a permit and are cleared of all appeals.

 

 

 


28.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: presse@aboenergy.com
Internet: https://www.aboenergy.com/
ISIN: DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
WKN: 576002, A3829F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2267446

 
End of News EQS News Service

2267446  28.01.2026 CET/CEST

