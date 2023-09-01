EQS-News: ABO Wind AG: ABO Wind secures lands for Toqlukutik Wind and Hydrogen Project in Newfoundland and Labrador

|
(ST. JOHNS, Newfoundland and Labrador, 30 August 2023) ABO Wind Canada Ltd. has been awarded the exclusive right to pursue development of its Toqlukutik Wind and Hydrogen Ltd. Project through the Crown Land Call for Bids for Wind Energy Projects. The announcement was made August 30, 2023, by the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology.
We are pleased with the Crown lands decision and look forward to working with ABO Wind to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia to meet our local demand, with the potential to scale up to serve global markets, said Frank Almaraz, CEO, Braya Renewable Fuels. ABO Wind is our partner of choice as we look toward the completion of our refinery conversion project and our future as a world class renewable fuels producer.
The name Toqlukutik (pronounced dok-loo-gu-tik) was determined together with Miawpukek First Nation and originates from the traditional Mikmaq language of the Miawpukek First Nation, meaning working together. ABO Wind Canada Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Miawpukek First Nation and has received numerous letters of support from communities as part of its Crown land bid submission.
ABO Wind Canada has a local economic development policy and believes that communities in proximity to our projects should receive preferential attention and access to business and employment opportunities, says Dr. Schlageter. It is our intent to maximize economic benefits for communities and their residents and promote long-term commercial growth through access to goods and service contracts, capacity training, and employment. Toqlukutik Wind and Hydrogen Ltd. is expected to provide sizable local job and procurement opportunities.
ABO Wind has had ongoing discussions with local community stakeholders in the Projects area of interest. We will continue to build upon these relationships and expand our stakeholder reach to ensure authentic collaboration and cooperation from all relevant groups and individuals, says Dr. Schlageter. ABO Wind is committed to transparent, meaningful, and ongoing Indigenous, community, and stakeholder engagement. The ABO Wind team thanks all partners who have been integral in reaching this significant milestone to develop Toqlukutik Wind and Hydrogen.
