21.12.2022 14:12:30

EQS-News: ABO Wind completes construction of 50 MW solar farm in Greece

EQS-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Disposal
ABO Wind completes construction of 50 MW solar farm in Greece

21.12.2022 / 14:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABO Wind has completed the installation of the 50 MW Margariti solar farm in the Epirus region in north-western Greece. The photovoltaic project comprises around 93,000 bifacial panels and 10 central inverter stations. It will connect to the grid through the adjacent substation currently under construction.

Commissioning is scheduled for mid-2023. The solar farm will generate approximately 76 GWh of green electricity and save over 32,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year. The project has been recently acquired by WIRTGEN INVEST Energy, a family-owned investment company for renewable energy projects worldwide, providing all equity financing to the project. ABO Wind will also provide operational management and maintenance services to the solar farm.

This is a milestone for ABO Wind and our Greek subsidiary: Margariti solar farm is the largest free field solar project developed and built by ABO Wind on a turnkey basis, says Dr Karsten Schlageter, Managing Director at ABO Wind. Up to this day, we have constructed solar projects with a total capacity of nearly 100 MW in Greece, contributing to the reduction of electricity prices and the countrys goals for the energy transition, says Dr Karsten Schlageter. As many as 280 workers were involved in the construction of Margariti solar farm. We are ready to continue investing strongly in the country and sharing our international expertise from more than 25 years in the renewable energy sector, emphasizes Dr Schlageter.

ABO Wind entered the Greek Renewable Energy Market in 2017, being one of the first companies to invest in the Greek Renewable Energy Market. The Greek subsidiary was established in early 2018 and employs today highly qualified and specialised staff.

In only five years, ABO Wind Hellas has become an important player in the growing Greek solar market. We would like to continue contributing to a more sustainable energy supply in Greece. Our motivated team is working on a development pipeline of wind, solar and storage projects of around 850 megawatts, most of them with Environmental Terms Approval and awaiting Grid Connection Offers. Our intention is to invest further, reaching a project pipeline of two gigawatts in the coming years, creating more job opportunities and contributing to the countrys and Europes energy independence, says Spyridon Papalamprou, the Director of the subsidiary.


