EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma Provides Corporate and Structural Update

SILICON VALLEY, CA - February 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) (“ABVC” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on botanical-derived therapeutics and commercial ingredient platforms, today provided an update on its subsidiary structure, regulatory progress, and ongoing commercialization planning.

Corporate Strategy & Commercial Transition

ABVC continues to advance the structured commercialization of its intellectual property portfolio through licensing and operating platforms established across its subsidiary ecosystem.

“ABVC is continuing to transition select mature intellectual property assets toward structured commercial pathways through dedicated subsidiary platforms,” said Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer. “This framework is intended to support ongoing partnership discussions, potential manufacturing collaborations, and formulation-based licensing initiatives under strategic evaluation.”

The Company’s approach is designed to enhance operational transparency, governance alignment, and coordination across licensing, manufacturing, and co-development activities within the ABVC group.

BioKey (Cayman) - Commercial & Structural Platform

As part of ABVC’s broader commercialization strategy, the Company established BioKey (Cayman), Inc. (“BioKey Cayman”) to support global manufacturing alignment and regional market entry initiatives related to its functional ingredient and nutraceutical portfolio.

BioKey Cayman is structured to facilitate:

Formulation-based licensing initiatives

Contract manufacturing collaborations

Co-branding and distribution partnerships

Management believes this structure may support future commercial arrangements for the specified products, as programs advance through development and scale-up planning. The Company is also making progress towards making BioKey Cayman a separate, public reporting and listed entity; the Company will provide updates when permissible and appropriate.

About BioKey Cayman

BioKey Cayman is a Cayman Islands–incorporated life sciences and nutraceutical platform within the ABVC BioPharma group, focused on the development, formulation, and commercialization of botanical-based functional ingredients, dietary supplements, and contract research, development, and manufacturing services. Through its operating subsidiaries and affiliates, BioKey supports product innovation, regulatory-aligned manufacturing, and business-to-business commercialization across select international markets. The Company is positioning itself to operate as an independent public entity, with an emphasis on scalable product development, quality-driven manufacturing, and long-term value creation in the global nutraceutical and functional health sectors.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Uttam Patil

Email: uttam@ambrivis.com

