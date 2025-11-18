EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma Receives US$240,000 Licensing Payment From OncoX BioPharma; Total Licensing Payments Reach Approximately US$2.53 Million

EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

SILICON VALLEY, CA - November 18, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) (“ABVC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received an additional US$240,000 licensing payment from its partner OncoX BioPharma, Inc. (“OncoX”) under their existing licensing agreement.

Including this payment, ABVC has received an aggregate of approximately US$935,950 in licensing payments from OncoX in 2025 and approximately US$1,135,950 in total from OncoX since the inception of the collaboration. Based on payments from all current licensing partners, including AiBtl BioPharma Inc. and ForSeeCon Eye Corporation, ABVC’s consolidated licensing revenue amounts to approximately US$1,835,950 year-to-date 2025 and approximately US$2,531,950 since 2024.

Summary of Collaboration between OncoX and ABVC

Item Description Latest Licensing Payment US$250,000 (Received on November 12, 2025) Total Cash Received to Date Approximately US$1.15 million Licensed Assets Four oncology product candidates (MDS, TNBC, Pancreatic Cancer, NSCLC) Total Potential Licensing Valuation US$105 million (including integration value) Transaction Structure 5M OncoX shares + US$2.5M cash + up to US$25M in future royalties

The licensing agreement with OncoX covers four oncology product candidates licensed from ABVC and BioLite, Inc., targeting myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

OncoX recently completed two strategic acquisitions - an aesthetic medical group and a lycopene-based botanical oncology platform - and has internally assessed its combined business at an estimated value of US$147 million, consisting of approximately US$105 million for the licensed oncology assets, US$18 million for aesthetic clinic assets, US$14 million for the lycopene platform and US$10 million for AI and R&D-related value.

“Our licensing and equity-based collaboration model helps us to build a stable revenue foundation while expanding access to innovative assets with long-term global potential. We believe this structure positions the Company to create sustained value for our shareholders over time.”

- Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer,

About OncoX BioPharma

OncoX BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies derived from natural sources. The company currently has three proprietary pipeline programs, including its lead product candidate targeting solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, which has shown promising safety and efficacy in in-house trials, early-phase clinical studies and has received four INDs (Investigational New Drug Applications) approved by the U.S. FDA.

In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, OncoX is actively expanding into cancer-supportive care and preventative health through proprietary natural ingredients. The company has acquired the Lycogen® extraction platform to enter adjacent fields including preventative medicine, chronic disease care (such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, diabetic wound healing), aesthetic medicine, and animal health. These cross sector applications are projected to reach a global market size of $187 million by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.[1]

OncoX operates under a strategic collaboration and manufacturing framework with BioKey Inc., a U.S. FDA registered facility. The company seeks to expand its global footprint, with development and commercialization plans in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and other key Asia-Pacific markets. OncoX is currently preparing for future clinical milestones and pursuing long-term international partnerships to bring its innovative therapies to patients worldwide.

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For

Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.

