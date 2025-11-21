EQS-News: ABVC Receives US$250,000 From ForSeeCon; Vitargus(R) Total Licensing Fee up to US$33.5 Million; US$816,000 Already Received

EQS-News: ABVC BioPharma, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

ABVC Receives US$250,000 From ForSeeCon; Vitargus(R) Total Licensing Fee up to US$33.5 Million; US$816,000 Already Received



SILICON VALLEY, CA - November 21, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (“ABVC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABVC) announced today that ForSeeCon Eye Corporation (“ForSeeCon”) has made an additional US$250,000 payment under the existing ophthalmic medical device licensing agreement (the “Licensing Agreement”). To date, ABVC has received US$816,000 in total payments from ForSeeCon in connection with the Licensing Agreement.

Licensing Deal Summary

Item Description Amount Upfront Payment 5,000,000 ForSeeCon shares at US$6 per share[1] US$30,000,000 Milestone Payment Cash payment due 30 days upon completion of next round fundraising US$3,500,000 Total Licensing Fee Upfront Payment + Milestone Payment US$33,500,000 Royalties 5% of Net Sales, payable quarterly, capped at US$60,000,000 (the “Royalty Cap”) US$60,000,000 Maximum Potential Value Total Licensing Fee + Royalty Cap US$93,500,000

Product Comparison: Vitargus® vs. Traditional Silicone Oil

The Company also provided a comparison between its investigational vitreous substitute Vitargus® and Silicone Oil, a widely used product. This comparison is informational only and not a claim of clinical superiority.[2]

Category Silicone Oil ABVC – Vitargus® Material Non-degradable silicone oil Bioabsorbable hydrogel Removal Needed Yes, requires second surgery No, gradually absorbed Post-operative Positioning Face-down positioning often required Normal mobility to be expected Long-term Issues Possible emulsification and elevated intraocular pressure Early data shows biocompatibility Market Status Fully commercialized product Investigational device currently in clinical development

Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer, stated that the additional US$250,000 received from ForSeeCon brings their cumulative payments to US$816,000, which provides meaningful support for advancing ABVC’s ophthalmic programs. Mr. Patil noted that the agreement’s total licensing value of up to US$33.5 million reflects the partner’s long-term commitment to the Vitargus® technology. Mr. Patil added that independent industry reports indicate continued expansion in the vitreous substitute and ophthalmic device sectors, with the global vitreous substitute market projected to grow from approximately US$2.5 billion in 2024 to US$3.61 billion by 2032, representing a 6.3% CAGR, and the broader ophthalmic medical device market estimated to increase from US$63 billion to more than US$95 billion in that same time period[3]. Mr. Patil further stated that part of the received payments will support the establishment of ABVC’s Ophthalmic Research and Quality Verification Laboratory near the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan, which is intended to assist with future clinical evaluations, AI-enabled image analysis, and product quality verification initiatives.

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.

[1] Internal valuation; ForSeeCon is a private company.

Forward-Looking Statements

