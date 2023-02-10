EQS-News: ACCENTRO is progressing well and provides update on status of refinancing process

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

ACCENTRO is progressing well and provides update on status of refinancing process



10.02.2023 / 17:58 CET/CEST

ACCENTRO makes good progress in the implementation of the long-term refinancing concept

Contestation period in respect of the resolutions of the holders of the 2020/2023 bond will expire on 13 February 2023

ACCENTRO continues to work towards implementing the refinancing in the near term

Interest on the 2020/2023 bond will be paid upon implementation of the refinancing

Berlin, 10 February 2023 ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (ACCENTRO), an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, provides an update on the status of the refinancing process in relation to the bond 2020/2023 (volume: EUR 250 million) and the bond 2021/2026 (volume: EUR 100 million) which was initiated in December 2022.

The contestation period in respect of the resolutions of the holders of the 2020/2023 bond from the vote without meeting from 5 January until 9 January 2023 will expire on 13 February 2023 as expected. ACCENTRO is not aware of any contestation action to date and is working hard to implement the refinancing in the near term. However, the exact implementation date cannot be predicted with certainty due to the organisational process at the competent court. Against this background, ACCENTRO will defer payment of the interest on the 2020/2023 bond due 13 February 2023 until the date on which the refinancing is completed.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatisation in Germany. As of 30 September 2022, the real estate portfolio comprised around 5,200 units. In addition to Berlin, the regional focus includes major central German cities and metropolitan areas as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. ACCENTRO's business activities comprise three core areas. These include the tenant-oriented sale of flats to private owner-occupiers and capital investors, as well as the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the development and management of its own real estate portfolio, and services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de

