Accentro Real Estate Aktie

Accentro Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.06.2026 10:37:43

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG appoints Katja Bielecke as Chief Executive Officer

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
Accentro Real Estate AG appoints Katja Bielecke as Chief Executive Officer

15.06.2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Accentro Real Estate AG appoints Katja Bielecke as Chief Executive Officer

  • Current Chief Investment Officer assumes the role of CEO effective 3 June 2026
  • Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dariush Ghassemi: “Katja Bielecke brings the ideal qualifications to drive forward Accentro's strategic realignment with determination.”
  • Accentro sells 614 units to an institutional investor


Berlin, 15 June 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG has appointed Katja Bielecke as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective 3 June 2026. She succeeds Jörg Neuß, who was dismissed in May as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Management Board. Ms Bielecke will continue to serve in her role as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and, together with Stefan Hammen (CFO), forms the Company's two-member Management Board.

Dariush Ghassemi, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG: “Katja Bielecke brings the ideal qualifications to drive forward Accentro's strategic realignment with determination. With more than two decades of experience, Katja Bielecke has successfully managed complex property portfolios in Germany and Europe. With her strong leadership skills, she will build on the solid foundation she has already laid within the Company.”

Katja Bielecke joined Accentro Real Estate AG's Management Board in February 2026. The experienced real estate professional has a long-standing career with renowned international real estate investors and private equity firms.

Prior to joining Accentro, she held numerous roles in real estate investment, asset management, and NPL, including positions at Hudson Advisors and Lapithus, the captive special servicers of Lone Star Funds and Apollo respectively, where she built up extensive expertise in non-performing loans as well as in real estate investment and asset management. She was also involved in the successful turnaround of several property portfolios and supported the build-up of a real estate investment platform for a family office. Katja Bielecke brings deep market knowledge across all segments of debt and real estate investment to the Management Board.


Successful portfolio sale

In parallel, Accentro has reached another important transaction milestone and successfully completed a portfolio sale. A total of 614 units with a total lettable area of around 24,300 square metres were sold to an institutional investor. The properties are inter alia located in the Leipzig, Gera and Zwickau regions. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

Katja Bielecke adds: “We would like to thank the buyer for the trusting and constructive cooperation. The transaction is in line with our strategy of selectively refining our portfolio and focusing our efforts on properties with attractive earnings potential.”


About Accentro Real Estate AG

Accentro Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, its regional focus includes major cities and conurbations in Central Germany and the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. Accentro's business activities comprise three core areas: Tenant-oriented sales of apartments to private owner-occupiers and capital investors as well as the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the management of its own real estate portfolio and services for third parties. Accentro Real Estate AG shares are partially listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3). Further shares are not listed (WKN: A40ZWH, ISIN: DE000A40ZWH7).  www.accentro.de


Press and Public Relations Contact:

Theresa Walz
Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
10625 Berlin
Email: walz@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 572


Investor Relations contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
10625 Berlin
Email: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272

 


15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
WKN: A40ZVK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2346096

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346096  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten