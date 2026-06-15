EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG appoints Katja Bielecke as Chief Executive Officer

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate

Accentro Real Estate AG appoints Katja Bielecke as Chief Executive Officer



15.06.2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST

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Accentro Real Estate AG appoints Katja Bielecke as Chief Executive Officer

Current Chief Investment Officer assumes the role of CEO effective 3 June 2026

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dariush Ghassemi: “Katja Bielecke brings the ideal qualifications to drive forward Accentro's strategic realignment with determination.”

Accentro sells 614 units to an institutional investor



Berlin, 15 June 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG has appointed Katja Bielecke as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective 3 June 2026. She succeeds Jörg Neuß, who was dismissed in May as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Management Board. Ms Bielecke will continue to serve in her role as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and, together with Stefan Hammen (CFO), forms the Company's two-member Management Board.

Dariush Ghassemi, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG: “Katja Bielecke brings the ideal qualifications to drive forward Accentro's strategic realignment with determination. With more than two decades of experience, Katja Bielecke has successfully managed complex property portfolios in Germany and Europe. With her strong leadership skills, she will build on the solid foundation she has already laid within the Company.”

Katja Bielecke joined Accentro Real Estate AG's Management Board in February 2026. The experienced real estate professional has a long-standing career with renowned international real estate investors and private equity firms.

Prior to joining Accentro, she held numerous roles in real estate investment, asset management, and NPL, including positions at Hudson Advisors and Lapithus, the captive special servicers of Lone Star Funds and Apollo respectively, where she built up extensive expertise in non-performing loans as well as in real estate investment and asset management. She was also involved in the successful turnaround of several property portfolios and supported the build-up of a real estate investment platform for a family office. Katja Bielecke brings deep market knowledge across all segments of debt and real estate investment to the Management Board.



Successful portfolio sale

In parallel, Accentro has reached another important transaction milestone and successfully completed a portfolio sale. A total of 614 units with a total lettable area of around 24,300 square metres were sold to an institutional investor. The properties are inter alia located in the Leipzig, Gera and Zwickau regions. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

Katja Bielecke adds: “We would like to thank the buyer for the trusting and constructive cooperation. The transaction is in line with our strategy of selectively refining our portfolio and focusing our efforts on properties with attractive earnings potential.”



About Accentro Real Estate AG

Accentro Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, its regional focus includes major cities and conurbations in Central Germany and the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. Accentro's business activities comprise three core areas: Tenant-oriented sales of apartments to private owner-occupiers and capital investors as well as the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the management of its own real estate portfolio and services for third parties. Accentro Real Estate AG shares are partially listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3). Further shares are not listed (WKN: A40ZWH, ISIN: DE000A40ZWH7). www.accentro.de



Press and Public Relations Contact:

Theresa Walz

Accentro Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

Email: walz@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 572



Investor Relations contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr

Accentro Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

Email: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272