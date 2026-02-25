EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG: Katja Bielecke appointed to the Management Board as Chief Investment Officer (CIO)

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate

Accentro Real Estate AG: Katja Bielecke appointed to the Management Board as Chief Investment Officer (CIO)



25.02.2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Berlin, 25 February 2026 – Accentro Real Estate AG is expanding its Management Board. The Supervisory Board has appointed Katja Bielecke as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Accentro Real Estate AG with effect from 23 February 2026.

Over the past 20 years, Katja Bielecke has gained extensive experience in all real estate asset classes across the entire value chain. Ms Bielecke has successfully managed assets in Germany and Europe for renowned international real estate investors and private equity companies, most recently at Arcida Advisors. Her in-depth market knowledge covers all types of debt and real estate investments.

"With her many years of expertise in the real estate investment business, Katja Bielecke brings the perfect qualifications for her future task in our company. We are pleased that she will be strengthening the Management Board," says Dr Nedim Cen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG.



About Accentro Real Estate AG

Accentro Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, its regional focus includes major cities and conurbations in Central Germany and the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. Accentro's business activities comprise three core areas. These include tenant-oriented sales of apartments to private owner-occupiers and capital investors as well as the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the management of its own real estate portfolio and services for third parties. Accentro Real Estate AG shares are listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3). www.accentro.de



Contact for investor relations und press:

Thomas Eisenlohr

Accentro Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

E-Mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Phone: +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272



