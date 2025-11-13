Accentro Real Estate Aktie

13.11.2025 19:04:13

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG successfully implements restructuring plan

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Personnel
Accentro Real Estate AG successfully implements restructuring plan

13.11.2025 / 19:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Accentro Real Estate AG successfully implements restructuring plan

Berlin, 13 November 2025 – The company announces that all measures to implement the restructuring plan confirmed by the Local Court Charlottenburg on 23 September 2025, in accordance with the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG) have been successfully implemented today. In particular, the terms and conditions of the 2020/2026 bond and the 2021/2029 bond were amended and revised as announced in the company's announcement dated 25 July 2025. Following the announced change in the members of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board of the company now consists of Paul Sisak, Dr. Nedim Cen, and another member of the Supervisory Board who is yet to be appointed by the court, expected to be Richard Lewis.

With the implementation of the restructuring measures completed today, the foundation has been laid for the company's long-term stability and positive business development. We would like to thank our creditors, shareholders, employees, and all other stakeholders for their constructive cooperation in this challenging process.
 

About Accentro Real Estate AG

Accentro Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, the regional focus includes major central German cities and conurbations as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. Accentro's business activities comprise three core areas. These include the tenant-oriented sale of flats to private owner-occupiers and investors, the sale of property portfolios to institutional investors, the management of its own property portfolio and services for third parties. The shares of Accentro Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3). www.accentro.de


Contact for investor relations and press:

Thomas Eisenlohr
Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Phone +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272
 


13.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
WKN: A40ZVK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2229680

 
End of News EQS News Service

2229680  13.11.2025 CET/CEST

