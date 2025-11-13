Accentro Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
|
13.11.2025 19:04:13
EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG successfully implements restructuring plan
|
EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG
/ Key word(s): Financing/Personnel
Accentro Real Estate AG successfully implements restructuring plan
About Accentro Real Estate AG
Accentro Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, the regional focus includes major central German cities and conurbations as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. Accentro's business activities comprise three core areas. These include the tenant-oriented sale of flats to private owner-occupiers and investors, the sale of property portfolios to institutional investors, the management of its own property portfolio and services for third parties. The shares of Accentro Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3). www.accentro.de
Thomas Eisenlohr
13.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVK3
|WKN:
|A40ZVK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2229680
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2229680 13.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Shutdown beendet: ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost enden höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Abgaben, während das deutsche Börsenleitbarometer Verluste einsteckten musste. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf tiefrotem Terrain. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend leicht aufwärts.