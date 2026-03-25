EQS-News: According to preliminary figures, 2G Energy AG continues to chart its significant growth course in new equipment business (approx. EUR 230 million, previous year: EUR 207.3 million, +11%)

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

According to preliminary figures, 2G Energy AG continues to chart its significant growth course in new equipment business (approx. EUR 230 million, previous year: EUR 207.3 million, +11%)



25.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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According to preliminary figures, 2G Energy AG continues to chart its significant growth course in new equipment business (approx. EUR 230 million, previous year: EUR 207.3 million, +11%)

Service business standing at prior year's record level despite operational burdens due to ERP launch (approx. EUR 169 million, previous year: EUR 168.3 million)

Group turnover up to approx. EUR 398 million in 2025 according to preliminary figures (previous year: EUR 375.6 million, +6%)

Foreign business matches domestic business for the first time (foreign business: approx. EUR 198 million, domestic business: approx. EUR 200 million)

2G is involved in numerous data center projects in the US market as well as gas reserve power plants in its home market

Management Board confirms its turnover growth forecast for the current year (EUR 440 to 490 million)

Heek, 25. März 2026 –2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems as well as a producer of heat pumps, continued its growth trajectory in the 2025 fiscal year and, according to preliminary figures, increased consolidated turnover by 6% to EUR 398 million (previous year: EUR 375.6 million). The increase was particularly strong in the new equipment business (approx. EUR 230 million), which represents growth of approximately 11% (previous year: EUR 207.3 million).

Service business at previous year's record level despite operational burdens due to ERP launch (approx. EUR 169 million, previous year: EUR 168.3 million)

The comprehensive reorganization of the IT landscape initiated in the past financial year is having an increasing impact in terms of more effective operational processes. Nevertheless, the changeover in the second half of 2025 had resulted in some friction, particularly in the service segment. Thanks to the high level of commitment and cautiousness of the employees concerned, the corresponding turnover was stabilized. At around EUR 169 million, service sales reached the previous year’s record level (EUR 168.3 million).

International business matches the level of domestic business for the first time (international: approx. EUR 198 million, domestic: approx. EUR 200 million)

The internationalization strategy is also being implemented as planned. Foreign sales overall, i.e. for new equipment business and the service business combined, reached the level of the domestic market in the past financial year. This gratifying development is primarily based on original growth in foreign activities (approx. EUR 198 million, previous year: EUR 166.6 million, + 19%).

The distribution of sales in the 2025 financial year according to preliminary figures is as follows*:

EUR millions 2025 2024 New plants Service Total New plants Service Total Germany 91 110 201 97.3 111.7 209.0 Abroad 139 59 198 109.9 56.7 166.6 Total 230 169 398 207.3 168.3 375.6

* rounding differences can arise.

2G expects to publish the preliminary consolidated figures for 2025 on May 21, 2026.

2G is involved in numerous data center projects in the US market as well as gas reserve power plants in its domestic market

Demand for decentralized gas engine power plants to supply energy to data centers remains at a consistently high level. 2G is currently involved in a large number of corresponding projects. It is expected that several of these projects, each with a capacity in the high double-digit to triple-digit megawatt range, will be specified and communicated in the near future. In the course of the second quarter, 2G expects signi-ficant advance payments from customers.

In addition, 2G is engaged in planning activities with major utility companies for the construction of gas reserve power plants in Germany. The main arguments in favor of 2G solutions are the company’s extensive experience with Natural Gas and up to 100% hydrogen-powered power plants, their availability and delivery time as well as, in individual cases, the overall efficiency of decentralized gas engine power plants. The first commissionings are expected as from the upcoming financial year.

Management Board confirming turnover growth forecast for the current year (EUR 440 to 490 million)The Management Board still expects to start delivering and invoicing the first power plants to supply US data centers in the second half of the year 2026. At the same time, the delivery and invoicing of biogas CHP units in Germany will rise significantly over the course of the year.

The service business in Germany will also return to its previous growth trajectory on the basis of the new ERP system and, in particular, the further increase in the number of installed systems. Cautious M&A activities in the service sector will further underpin growth.

Consequently, the Management Board is confirming the sales forecast for 2026 in the range of EUR 440 to 490 million, which means that the traditional growth corridor of 10% plus annual Inflation will once again be adhered to.

2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 2,6000 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 9,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 900 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 375.6 million in the 2024 financial year with an EBIT margin of 8.9%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.

Financial Calendar 2026

April 15 Metzler Small Cap Days, Frankfurt am Main

May 10-12 Spring Conference, Frankfurt am Main

May | June* Revenue und EBIT Q1 2026

May 21 * Preliminary figures as of December 31, 2025, forecast for 2026

June 11-12 Berenberg Pan-European Discovery Konferenz, Porto

June 17 * Publication of the consolidated annual financial statements for 2026

August 19 Ordinary AGM, Ahaus

September 29* Consolidated financial statements for H1 2026

November 23-25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

*Due to the transition to a new ERP system, there will be delays in the preparation of the financial statements in 2026. As a result, the 2025 consolidated financial statements and the 2026 interim report will be published later than usual. This also affects publications of preliminary figures for these periods, as well as the quarterly reports, which is why the final publication dates for some of these reports are not yet fixed.

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.com