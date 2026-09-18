UET United Electronic Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A0LBKW / ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
|
18.09.2026 15:57:33
EQS-News: aconnic AG invites to a Virtual Investor Conference
|
EQS-News: aconnic AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Market Report
aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, invites its shareholders and investors to a Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 29th, 2026, at 11.00 am.
The conference will focus on the company’s current status of the financing projects, planned investments and efficiency initiatives, as well as market and business development in 2026 across its business areas COMMUNICATION NETWORKS, CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY.
As part of the online conference, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments, further growth prospects, and development opportunities of aconnic AG, as well as to ask questions of the Management Board.
For reasons of data and information security, prior registration is required until Monday, September 28th, 2026, at the latest on the website of aconnic AG (www.aconnic.com)
Upon a successful registration the dial-in details and further information regarding the investor conference will be directly sent to the participants.
About aconnic AG
aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich, Germany. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security including post quantum safe communication, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capture and bio-energy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, FiberCop, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006.
Contact
aconnic AG
18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aconnic AG
|Riesstrasse 16
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3 8998 7770
|E-mail:
|investor@aconnic.com
|Internet:
|www.aconnic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2401768
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401768 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
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