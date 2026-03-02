EQS-News: aconnic and Arqit join forces to present the first quantum-safe industrial OT security gateway firewall at Mobile World Congress 2026

EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Alliance

aconnic and Arqit join forces to present the first quantum-safe industrial OT security gateway firewall at Mobile World Congress 2026



02.03.2026 / 10:49 CET/CEST

By integrating Arqit’s technology into the aconnic iGate platform, aconnic enhances its iSphir OT Security Operating System with quantum-saferesistant key creation establishment and secure communication capabilities.



Quantum computing is rapidly transitioning from theoretical research to practical capability, so the introduction of a quantum-safe OT gateway marks a decisive step toward safeguarding critical infrastructure against next-generation cyber threats. As “harvest-now, decrypt-later” attack scenarios become increasingly realistic, aconnic addresses the urgent need for long-term cryptographic resilience in operational technology (OT) and mission-critical infrastructure environments. “Harvest-now, decrypt-later” refers to attacks in which attackers collect encrypted data in order to decrypt it later using more powerful computers, particularly quantum computers.



Operators of industrial networks, energy infrastructures, transportation systems, and defense-related environments are required to ensure that security architectures deployed today remain protected over extended operational lifecycles. The quantum-safe iGate gateway is designed to meet these future-proofing requirements.



The iGate secure field gateway is a core component of the iSphir OT security family and protects communication at the network edge. Combining industrial-grade hardware, secure boot mechanisms, protected key storage, hardware-based encryption, and integrated PQC functionality, the platform delivers layered protection for distributed OT deployments under harsh environmental conditions.



Developed in Europe and manufactured in Germany, the quantum-safe iGate reflects aconnic’s commitment to technological sovereignty, supply chain transparency, and long-term security lifecycle management. By combining pure European Engineering including aconnic’s hardware, software and German based Supply chain with Arqit’s advanced post-quantum cryptographic capabilities, the solution provides operators with a trusted and future-ready security architecture.



The joint presentation at MWC 2026 underlines the strategic cooperation between aconnic and Arqit and highlights the growing relevance of quantum-safe security in telecommunications and critical infrastructure networks. The aconnic AG will exhibit at MWC in Hall Congress Square, Booth CS50.

About aconnic AG

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich, Germany. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security including post quantum safe communication, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO 2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capture and bio-energy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, FiberCop, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006.

For more information, visit



About Arqit Quantum Inc

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) secures the world’s most critical data with quantum-safe encryption software. Simple, scalable, and compliant, its products integrate with existing infrastructure, and requires no rip and replace of hardware. Arqit provides a complete “Detect, Protect, Comply” solution for governments and enterprises that detects and inventories cryptographic assets, protects data, ensures compliance, and safeguards transition to the post-quantum era. Arqit’s primary product offerings are Encryption Intelligence and NetworkSecure™. Encryption Intelligence detects cryptographic exposure, identifies vulnerabilities, and maps dependencies. NetworkSecure™ protects data in transit with provably secure post-quantum cryptography and contributes to establishment of confidential compute environments for complete data sovereignty. Arqit is an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography (2024).

For more information, visit

Contact

aconnic AG

D-80804 Munich, Leopoldstrasse 180

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770

Email: investor@aconnic.com



