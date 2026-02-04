EQS-News: Acquisitions drive growth in 2025: EBITDA margin remains robust double-digit

EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Acquisitions drive growth in 2025: EBITDA margin remains robust double-digit



04.02.2026

Preliminary consolidated revenue increases by 7.3% to EUR 187.7 million (2024: EUR 174.9 million)

Preliminary EBITDA reaches EUR 23.0 million (-3.0%) with an EBITDA margin of 12.2% (2024: 13.6%).

The successfully implemented acquisition strategy will make a significant contribution to Group revenue in 2025.

Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, closed the 2025 financial year within expectations on the basis of preliminary figures. Successful acquisitions also contributed to revenue growth in 2025 and secured earnings.

At EUR 187.7 million, preliminary consolidated revenue was 7.3% above the previous year's level (2024: EUR 174.9 million).

The Closure Systems segment remains affected by the stagnating chemical industry, especially in Germany and Europe. In addition, the development of the USD/EUR exchange rate had a negative impact on revenue and earnings reported in euros. Regional production with locations in Asia, Europe and the USA largely cushioned the impact of geopolitical uncertainties, especially tariff-related trade barriers, on supply chains, prices and margins.

The Liner segment developed unevenly. The most recent acquisitions Peak Packaging Poland (Poland) and Hutek Oy (Finland) made a significant contribution to revenue and earnings. In terms of product groups, demand from the pharmaceutical and food-producing sectors was positive, but from the chemical industry also for the liner segment was restrained; accordingly, the liner segment recorded good revenue and earnings contributions, especially for liquid and large-container liners.

Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 23.0 million were -3.0% below the previous year's level. Adjusted for the one-off effect in the form of a bargain purchase of EUR 1.3 million taken into account in the previous year, EBITDA increased by EUR 0.6 million.

Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE, comments: "Our buy and build strategy is paying off: In the 2025 financial year, our last acquisitions made a significant contribution to revenue and earnings, thus compensating for price and volume effects. We are integrating consistently, leveraging synergies and, above all, expanding the liner segment. On this basis, we are confident about further targeted acquisitions in the 2026 financial year, provided they are strategically and financially convincing." Suitable acquisitions will therefore remain an important building block for the Group's growth in the future, which are financed by free cash flow and existing credit lines.

Compared to the forecast for the full year 2025, which assumed consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 180 million to EUR 200 million and EBITDA in the range of EUR 21 million to EUR 28 million, the company closed the full year within the lower half of the forecast range.

For the current 2026 financial year, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 185 million to EUR 205 million and EBITDA in the range of EUR 21 million to EUR 28 million. The forecast is based on unchanged raw material prices and exchange rates compared to December 31, 2025. This does not include effects from acquisitions planned for the remainder of the year, including the resulting transaction costs.

