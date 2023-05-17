EQS-News: action press AG: action press AG breaks the 200 million mark for digital media assets - image database with strong growth

17.05.2023 12:00:05

action press AG breaks the 200 million mark for digital media assets - image database with strong growth

action press AG breaks the 200 million mark for digital media assets - image database with strong growth

17.05.2023
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, May 17, 2023 - As of today, action press AG (Frankfurt am Main) has a new total of 200 million images and videos in its inventory. This means that action press owns one of the largest catalogs, bundled in one company, of digital media assets worldwide. With the full acquisition of the ddp media group (Hamburg) in September 2021, the archive has already grown to 146.8 million images and videos.
 

Successful image brands under one roof

action press AG, whose parent company was founded in 1970, unites under one roof the picture agency brands action press, the leading European brand for entertainment content, and the cross-departmental quality provider for press photography ddp images. ddp images includes Pictures Press, Intertopics and Food Centrale (which appears on Microsoft's web portals with a new revenue model), as well as Stella Pictures AB (Stockholm), which was fully acquired in 2022 and has outstanding productions about the Scandinavian royals. In addition, ddp photos are distributed worldwide via the international platform of Reuters Connect. Every day, a total of up to 50,000 press images and videos from 5,000 photographers and 130 partner agencies from 120 countries are processed and keyworded according to the highest editorial standards.

Since 2020, action press AG, which is traded on the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, has been jointly managed by Prof. Moritz Hunzinger (Frankfurt) and Ulli Michel (Hamburg). The share capital of action press AG amounts to 22.05 million euros. A further 22.05 million shares serve as acquisition currency.
 

The image archive of action press over time:

1999: action press has 6.8 million photos, 24 partner agencies, 600 photographers and is represented in 20 countries.

2021: action press has 150 million photos, 130 partner agencies, 5,000 photographers and is represented in 120 countries.

2022: action press has 160 million photos, 130 partner agencies, 5,000 photographers and is represented in 120 countries.

2023: action press has 200 million photos, 130 partner agencies, 5,000 photographers and is represented in 120 countries.


Queries:

action press AG Board

- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20

- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03

https://www.actionpress-ir.de

ddp media GmbH Management

- Vicente Poveda: vicente.poveda@ddpimages.com, +49 170 285 42 13


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320
E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
Internet: https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
ISIN: DE000A3ESE35
WKN: A3ESE3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
