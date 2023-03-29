|
29.03.2023 17:42:17
EQS-News: action press AG: action press subsidiary ddp new content partner of Reuters
|
EQS-News: action press AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, March 29, 2023 - The picture agency group ddp, which belongs to action press AG, is offering its pictures worldwide on Reuters Connect. The platform operated by the British-Canadian news agency Reuters is one of the largest marketplaces for multimedia content. There, media and non-media customers from all parts of the world can license digital assets from Reuters as well as more than ninety other content partners, including now ddp.
On Reuters Connect, ddp offers a selection of its picture coverage from the German-speaking countries as well as other international highlights, including news, sports, celebrities, entertainment as well as reports and feature pictures. The offer also includes pictures from the Swedish picture agency Stella Pictures, which has been a 100 percent member of the ddp group since June 2022.
The start of the cooperation with Reuters Connect coincides with the beginning of the first state visit to Germany by King Charles III of the United Kingdom. ddp now offers media organisations worldwide images of all the most important stages of the historic trip via Reuters Connect.
Queries:
- Vicente Poveda, CEO ddp media GmbH: vicente.poveda@ddpimages.com
ddp media GmbH
Straßenbahnring 7
20251 Hamburg
+49 40 73 44 60 100
+49 170 2854 213
Executive board of action press AG:
- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20
- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03
29.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|action press AG
|Wielandstr. 3
|60318 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69-15200320
|E-mail:
|moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
|Internet:
|https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3ESE35
|WKN:
|A3ESE3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1596147
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1596147 29.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu action press AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
29.03.23
|EQS-News: action press AG: action press-Tochter ddp neuer Contentpartner von Reuters (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|EQS-News: action press AG: action press subsidiary ddp new content partner of Reuters (EQS Group)
|
19.03.23
|EQS-News: action press AG: Neon Equity AG in the shareholder group of action press AG (EQS Group)
|
19.03.23
|EQS-News: action press AG: Neon Equity AG im Aktionärskreis der action press AG (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-News: action press AG: Neon Equity AG in the shareholder group of action press AG (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-DD: action press AG: Ulli Michel Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt), sell (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-DD: action press AG: Ulli Michel Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
13.03.23
|EQS-DD: action press AG: GFI Gesellschaft für Informationswissenschaft GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
Analysen zu action press AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|action press AG Inhaber-Akt
|1,04
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus dem Donnerstaghandel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Zuwächse. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten überwiegend zu.