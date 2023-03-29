EQS-News: action press AG: action press subsidiary ddp new content partner of Reuters

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.03.2023 17:42:17

action press AG: action press subsidiary ddp new content partner of Reuters

29.03.2023 / 17:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, March 29, 2023 - The picture agency group ddp, which belongs to action press AG, is offering its pictures worldwide on Reuters Connect. The platform operated by the British-Canadian news agency Reuters is one of the largest marketplaces for multimedia content. There, media and non-media customers from all parts of the world can license digital assets from Reuters as well as more than ninety other content partners, including now ddp.

On Reuters Connect, ddp offers a selection of its picture coverage from the German-speaking countries as well as other international highlights, including news, sports, celebrities, entertainment as well as reports and feature pictures. The offer also includes pictures from the Swedish picture agency Stella Pictures, which has been a 100 percent member of the ddp group since June 2022.

The start of the cooperation with Reuters Connect coincides with the beginning of the first state visit to Germany by King Charles III of the United Kingdom. ddp now offers media organisations worldwide images of all the most important stages of the historic trip via Reuters Connect.
 

Queries:

- Vicente Poveda, CEO ddp media GmbH: vicente.poveda@ddpimages.com
 

ddp media GmbH

Straßenbahnring 7

20251 Hamburg

+49 40 73 44 60 100

+49 170 2854 213
 

Executive board of action press AG:

- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20

- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03

https://www.actionpress-ir.de


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320
E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
Internet: https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
ISIN: DE000A3ESE35
WKN: A3ESE3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1596147

 
1596147  29.03.2023 CET/CEST

