EQS-News: action press AG: Fiscal year 2022: Preliminary annual results for 2022, restructuring of the group fully completed, slight increase in sales, synergy effects to take effect from 2023 onwards

Frankfurt am Main, April 26, 2023 - According to preliminary figures based on individual financial statements prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), the picture agency group action press AG achieved earnings before taxes of 104,000 in 2022, following a net loss of 633,000 in 2021. This was primarily due to profit transfers and group allocations with the two subsidiaries action press international GmbH and ddp media GmbH. In the context of a first-time consolidation of the Group on the basis of preliminary figures, sales of 4,283 million were generated, and Ebitda amounted to minus 593,000. In addition to the macroeconomic crises and the absence of major social events due to the pandemic, the transformation process with the de facto integration of the individual companies was also characteristic of the 2022 financial year. The elimination of inefficiencies, the streamlining and flexibilization of logistical processes from the subsidiaries' past, and the spatial consolidation of editorial offices led to one-time expenses.

Development: In August 2020, action press AG, which is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and whose parent company was founded in Hamburg in 1970, underwent an overall realignment as a result of a change of ownership. In September 2021, the ddp media group (also Hamburg) was acquired. The complete reorganization of the Group was completed in 2022, with a slight increase in sales. As much as 2022 went as expected, the synergy effects of the reorganization are having an impact: so far, fiscal 2023 has been profitable.

action press AG owns one of the world's largest catalogs of digital media assets bundled in one company. Every day, up to 50,000 photos are processed by 5,000 photographers and 130 partner agencies from 120 countries and keyworded according to the highest editorial standards. With around 160 million photos (as of October 2022), action press is one of the largest image databases in the world. The share capital of action press AG amounts to 22,05 million euros. A further 22,05 million shares serve as acquisition currency. The shares of action press AG are traded in the general over-the-counter market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange under WKN A3ESE3 (ISIN DE000A3ESE35).

