|
13.03.2023 18:18:32
EQS-News: action press AG: Neon Equity AG in the shareholder group of action press AG
|
EQS-News: action press AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
Frankfurt am Main, March 13, 2023 - The board members of action press AG, Prof. Moritz Hunzinger and Ulli Michel, welcome Neon Equity AG, owned by Frankfurt-based entrepreneur Thomas Olek, to their circle of shareholders. Neon Equity now holds 9.07 percent of the 22.05 million shares in action press AG, which was repositioned in 2020 and has been one of the worlds leading photo agencies for decades. Since 2021, action press AG has also fully owned the picture agency group ddp. Deutsche Balaton AG (Heidelberg) is another institutional investor in the media group.
Thomas Olek, Chairman of the Management Board of Neon Equity AG: "Neon Equity AG has been listed on the stock exchange for exactly two months today and, with its investment in action press AG, is presenting its first investment in a media technology stock". Both companies will provide information about their joint plans soon.
Queries:
- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20
https://www.actionpress-ir.de
action press international gmbh
action press AG
13.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|action press AG
|Wielandstr. 3
|60318 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69-15200320
|E-mail:
|moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
|Internet:
|https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3ESE35
|WKN:
|A3ESE3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1581309
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1581309 13.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu action press AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu action press AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|action press AG Inhaber-Akt
|1,30
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um Bankenbranche: ATX beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten-- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden den ersten Handelstag der Woche mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich im Montagshandel mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.