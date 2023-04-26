EQS-News: action press AG: Picture agency group got off to a good start in 2023

EQS-News: action press AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

action press AG: Picture agency group got off to a good start in 2023



26.04.2023

Frankfurt am Main, April 26, 2023 The picture agency group action press AG got off to a good start in 2023. By way of background: in August 2020, action press AG, which is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and whose parent company was founded in Hamburg in 1970, underwent an overall realignment as a result of a change of ownership. In September 2021, the ddp media group was acquired. The complete reorganization of the Group was completed in 2022. Both Hamburg-based subsidiaries, action press international gmbh and ddp media GmbH, got off to a successful start in 2023.

The synergy effects of the reorganization in fiscal 2021 showed an impact in the first joint quarter. In the personnel area, severance payments were incurred under non-recurring expenses. Overall, cost savings of more than 250,000 are expected to be achieved in the AG throughout the year as a result of streamlining measures. Six-figure revenues from paparazzi photography in March. Initial revenues are generated from ready-to-publish content for web portals and apps, as well as commissioned productions for sports organizations.

New services are brought in by the subsidiary ddp media GmbH. The ddp media group also includes the picture agency brand FoodCentrale, which appears on the web portals of Microsoft MSN Germany and MSN USA in German and English with a new revenue model. The new ddp visual Stories service has been in production on a trial basis since the beginning of March. The test customer is 1&1. In addition, ddp photos have been distributed worldwide via the international platform of Reuters Connect since the end of March. In 2022, ddp acquired the Swedish photo agency Stella Pictures BV in full. It recorded revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 with outstanding productions about the Scandinavian royals.

The subsidiary action press international gmbh reports a flat-rate agreement with the RTL broadcasting group for the supply of picture and video material from entertainment, celebrity, paparazzi for television, live broadcasts and online sites. In cooperation with the British-American software company SmartFrame, action press international offers new image distribution systems to the agency's digital customers. Since last June, action press international has been offering publishers, companies and archives the opportunity to digitize existing analog archives.

action press AG owns one of the world's largest catalogs of digital media assets bundled in one company. Every day, up to 50,000 photos from 5,000 photographers and 130 partner agencies from 120 countries are processed and keyworded according to the highest editorial standards. With around 160 million photos (as of October 2022), action press is one of the largest image databases in the world. The share capital of action press AG amounts to 22,05 million euros. A further 22,05 million shares serve as acquisition currency. The shares of action press AG are traded in the general over-the-counter market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange under WKN A3ESE3 (ISIN DE000A3ESE35).

Queries to the Management Board of action press AG:

- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20

- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03

https://www.actionpress-ir.de

action press AG

Wielandstr. 3

60318 Frankfurt am Main