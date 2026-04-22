BioCorRx Aktie

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WKN DE: A1XERB / ISIN: US09073C1062

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22.04.2026 14:23:31

EQS-News: ActiPatch Expands to Taiwan, Challenging Traditional Pain Management With Drug-Free Innovation

EQS-News: BioElectronics Corporation / Key word(s): Financial
ActiPatch Expands to Taiwan, Challenging Traditional Pain Management With Drug-Free Innovation

22.04.2026 / 14:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JEFFERSON, MD - April 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BioElectronics Corporation (OTC: BIEL), a leader in bioelectronic, drug-free pain therapy, today announced the imminent commercial launch of ActiPatch in Taiwan by its appointed distributor, Aphrodite Medical Group.  

Aphrodite Medical Group, a well-established healthcare provider in Taiwan with a broad clinical footprint, will lead market introduction, physician engagement, and patient access initiatives across its network and affiliated channels.

ActiPatch® is a US FDA-cleared, non-invasive, drug-free medical device that delivers pulsed shortwave therapy to modulate pain at the peripheral nerve level. Each device provides up to 720 hours of continuous therapy and is designed for extended wear, including during sleep - offering a practical, patient-friendly alternative to pharmaceuticals. 

“The appointment of Aphrodite Medical Group establishes a strong commercial foundation for ActiPatch® in Taiwan,” said Kelly Whelan, CEO of BioElectronics Corporation. “Their clinical infrastructure and commitment to advanced patient care make them a capable partner to introduce and scale this therapy in a meaningful way.”

The initial shipment of ActiPatch® units has been completed, positioning ActiPatch for a coordinated market launch in Q2 2026. The rollout will focus on musculoskeletal pain management, with opportunities for expansion across additional clinical applications over time.

“We are pleased to bring ActiPatch® to Taiwan as part of our commitment to delivering innovative, patient-centered therapies,” said Yang Pei-Hsien, Vice President, Aphrodite Medical Group. “This technology aligns with the growing demand for safe, effective, and drug-free pain management options.”

The Taiwan launch reinforces BioElectronics’ strategy to expand through high-quality distribution partnerships in key markets while maintaining focus on clinically validated, scalable bioelectronic therapies.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation (OTC: BIEL) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of bioelectronic therapies. Its products, including ActiPatch® and RecoveryRx®, are FDA-cleared, non-invasive, drug-free devices designed to treat pain and support recovery using pulsed shortwave technology.

About Aphrodite Medical Group

Aphrodite Medical Group is a Taiwan-based healthcare organization offering a comprehensive range of medical and wellness services through a network of clinics and providers. The organization is focused on delivering advanced technologies and high-quality care to improve patient outcomes.

Investor Relations
301-874-4890
ir@bielcorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: BioElectronics Corporation

22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BioElectronics Corporation
United States
ISIN: US09073C1062
EQS News ID: 2313110

 
End of News EQS News Service

2313110  22.04.2026 CET/CEST

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