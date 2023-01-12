EQS-News: ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains launches AI and ML Power Suite

12.01.2023 13:44:41

ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains launches AI and ML Power Suite

ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains launches AI and ML Power Suite

Webgains launches AI and ML Power Suite

New series of productivity tools on the Webgains platform

Nuremberg/Amsterdam, 12 January 2023 The leading international affiliate network Webgains, an ad pepper Group company, has launched the AI and ML Power Suite a trio of technologies for advertisers and publishers, comprising Affiliate Discovery, Smart Commissions and Product Discovery.

Affiliate Discovery uses machine learning (ML) to transform the publisher search process. Based on analysis of Webgains data and external sources, the tool recommends bespoke publishers that are best suited to the clients business. Smart Commissions improves the control and efficiency in the affiliate payment process by allowing advertisers to pay out different levels of commission based on specific products, thus enabling them to set multiple levels of commission per publisher group. Product Discovery is a multi-language search function that allows product searches across the entire Webgains network, thus enabling publishers in particular to monetise planned content and generate new content ideas.

Each of these productivity tools is designed to help our clients build and bolster effective affiliate partnerships that are essential for the success of their affiliate marketing strategies. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Power Suite tools do the legwork for our clients, thus taking them to new levels of productivity.

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
www.adpeppergroup.com
 

