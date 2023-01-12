|
12.01.2023 13:44:41
EQS-News: ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains launches AI and ML Power Suite
EQS-News: ad pepper media International N.V.
/ Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous
Webgains launches AI and ML Power Suite
New series of productivity tools on the Webgains platform
Nuremberg/Amsterdam, 12 January 2023 The leading international affiliate network Webgains, an ad pepper Group company, has launched the AI and ML Power Suite a trio of technologies for advertisers and publishers, comprising Affiliate Discovery, Smart Commissions and Product Discovery.
Affiliate Discovery uses machine learning (ML) to transform the publisher search process. Based on analysis of Webgains data and external sources, the tool recommends bespoke publishers that are best suited to the clients business. Smart Commissions improves the control and efficiency in the affiliate payment process by allowing advertisers to pay out different levels of commission based on specific products, thus enabling them to set multiple levels of commission per publisher group. Product Discovery is a multi-language search function that allows product searches across the entire Webgains network, thus enabling publishers in particular to monetise planned content and generate new content ideas.
Each of these productivity tools is designed to help our clients build and bolster effective affiliate partnerships that are essential for the success of their affiliate marketing strategies. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Power Suite tools do the legwork for our clients, thus taking them to new levels of productivity.
For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
www.adpeppergroup.com
12.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1533847
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1533847 12.01.2023 CET/CEST
