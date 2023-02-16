EQS-News: adesso acquires majority stake in securities expert WEPEX GmbH / Strategic addition to capital market business

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Investment

adesso acquires majority stake in securities expert WEPEX GmbH / Strategic addition to capital market business



16.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

adesso SE has signed an agreement to acquire 51 % of the shares in WEPEX GmbH, a management consultancy specialising in capital market and securities business headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. The company has around 30 staff and generates annual sales of over EUR 5 million. A purchase price in the single-digit million euros, depending on WEPEXs future business performance, has been agreed. adesso has successfully collaborated with the partner-run firm on numerous projects for several years. Working closely with adessos banking line of business, and as part of the international adesso Group, WEPEX aims to significantly expand its high-margin expert consulting and implementation business across the entire securities value chain in the coming years. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2023 after the consultancy is reorganized from a partnership to a limited liability company (GmbH).

A successful player on the market since 2003, the management consultancy WEPEX focuses on specialist and strategic advice for financial service providers and is one of the most respected capital market experts in Germany when it comes to securities, funds, derivatives and products of all asset and risk classes, including digital assets. adesso contributes its expertise as a software development and blockchain specialist covering the entire securities value chain of financial service providers. Most recently, the IT service provider acted as a technology partner for the Funds On Chain platform and helped build platforms for neo- and online brokers.

As a member of the adesso Group, WEPEX GmbH will continue to operate from its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main. WEPEX GmbHs current managing partners will continue in their roles and work with adesso to lay the foundations for the digital future of the capital market business. adesso and WEPEX are thus stepping up their collaboration in the areas of digital transformation, distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain, crypto, artificial intelligence and big data analytics in the capital markets. The merger also allows them to combine their complementary strengths and expertise. The partnership efficiently pools adessos technological know-how and WEPEXs specialist and regulatory knowledge for the benefit of various segments. The result is a new level of advisory and service excellence and delivery capability for national and international banks, stock exchanges, asset managers, capital management companies and other financial institutions.

WEPEX

WEPEX is a management consultancy founded in 2003 with a focus on professional and strategic consulting for leading national and international banks, stock exchanges, asset managers and other financial service providers. WEPEX convinces with many years of market experience, methodical competence and professional specialisation. From its centrally located headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, WEPEX is active on a project basis in Germany as well as internationally.

adesso Group

With more than 7,500 employees and annual sales of approx. EUR 900 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

