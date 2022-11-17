EQS-News: adesso expands SAP business in Austria with two acquisitions

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Takeover

adesso expands SAP business in Austria with two acquisitions



17.11.2022 / 07:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adesso expands SAP business in Austria with two acquisitions

The adesso Group is continuing its SAP expansion at an international level. The SAP consultancy adesso orange AG, which is majority-owned by adesso SE, is acquiring the two Vienna-based SAP specialists gravity consulting gmbh and VITEC Vienna Information Technology Consulting GmbH for the Austrian market. The two new members of the adesso Group enhance the range of services offered by adesso orange Austria specifically for clients in the manufacturing and insurance sectors. Both companies are profitable and currently generate combined sales of more than EUR 6 million and EBIT of roughly EUR 1 million with around 30 employees. The merger of the two firms with adesso orange Austria GmbH is scheduled to take place shortly, and the two managing directors of the acquired companies will join the management of adesso orange Austria. The move makes Austria another location where adesso orange is ideally positioned to benefit from the SAP market, which is seeing rapid growth due to the S/4HANA transformation.

adesso orange AG is already one of Germanys leading experts in SAP systems and specialises in large-scale SAP projects in a variety of industries. The acquisitions will strengthen the adesso Groups industry-specific expertise in the key adesso sectors of manufacturing (gravitys focus) and insurance (VITECs focus) on the Austrian market. Going forward, the experienced IT managers Alfred Hofmann and Johann Grafl will join the existing managing director Heinz Taferner at the helm of the foreign subsidiary adesso orange Austria GmbH. gravity consulting has built up a wealth of expertise as an SAP Core implementation partner to major SMEs and groups in the manufacturing industry, and will contribute this experience to adesso orange Austria. VITEC employs SAP experts in finance and accounting, analytics, reporting and insurance regulation and will add corresponding expertise in the financial services sector to adesso orange Austria. Plans are in place for adesso orange Austria to continue its growth by leveraging the synergies available within the adesso Group, which has more than 7,500 staff throughout Europe. In particular, the company aims to develop close cooperation and ties with the national subsidiary adesso Austria, which just like the German group parent operates across a wide range of industries as a full-service IT provider. Cooperation with the Group opens up tremendous opportunities. adesso orange Austria has direct access to the adesso Groups extensive network of clients and partners and, as an Austrian digitalisation partner within the adesso family, can indirectly expand into Eastern and South-Eastern Europe.

adesso Group

Die adesso Group ist mit über 7.500 Mitarbeitenden und einem erwarteten Jahresumsatz 2022 von über 800 Millionen Euro eins der größten deutschen IT-Dienstleistungsunternehmen mit hervorragender Wachstumsperspektive. An eigenen Standorten in Deutschland, weiteren in Europa und der Türkei sowie bei zahlreichen Kunden vor Ort sorgt adesso für die Optimierung der Kerngeschäftsprozesse durch Beratung und Softwareentwicklung. Für stärker standardisierte Aufgabenstellungen bietet adesso fertige Softwareprodukte an. Die Entwicklung eigener, branchenspezifischer Produktangebote eröffnet zusätzliche Wachstums- und Ertragschancen und ist ein weiteres Kernelement der adesso-Strategie. adesso wurde 2020 branchenübergreifend als bester Arbeitgeber seiner Größenklasse in Deutschland ausgezeichnet. Zudem gelang adesso erneut 2020 nach 2016 und 2018 die Erstplatzierung unter den IT-Arbeitgebern.

Contact:Martin MöllmannHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de