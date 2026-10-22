adesso Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z23Q / ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
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22.10.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: adesso extends Executive Board contract of Kristina Gerwert until 2031 / Executive Board member responsible for cross-functional areas is shaping organisational change for the Agentic Era
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EQS-News: adesso SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
adesso extends Executive Board contract of Kristina Gerwert until 2031 / Executive Board member responsible for cross-functional areas is shaping organisational change for the Agentic Era
The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has extended the contract of Kristina Gerwert (born 1976), which was due to expire on 30 June 2027, by a further four years until 30 June 2031. The Supervisory Board is thus ensuring continuity in leadership of key cross-functional areas. Kristina Gerwert has been a member of the Executive Board since 2023 and had previously headed adesso’s Human Resources department since 2011. A graduate in economics, she played a key role in the company’s rapid growth into Germany’s largest indigenous IT service provider. On the Executive Board, she is responsible for Human Resources, Marketing, Corporate Communications, Compliance, Corporate Administration, Corporate Buildings and Procurement.
The move AI initiative is preparing adesso for the Agentic Era. The initiative focuses on combining AI, software engineering and industry and process expertise, and on integrating AI effectively into the value chain. This also increases the importance of organisational prerequisites: further developing skills, aligning collaboration and responsibilities with the new requirements, and shaping change within the company. Kristina Gerwert brings her many years of experience in human resources and a deep understanding of organisational dynamics to the Executive Board.
“The AI transformation is changing how companies develop software and create value. It therefore requires not only technological expertise but also an organisation that develops new skills and effectively shapes change. I am delighted that Kristina Gerwert will continue to help shape this transformation at adesso in the future,” says Prof. Dr Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adesso SE.
adesso Group
Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de
22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 7000-7000
|Fax:
|+49 231 7000-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@adesso.de
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23Q5
|WKN:
|A0Z23Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
|LEI Code:
|529900KOICE97ZSA1O52
|EQS News ID:
|2419796
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2419796 22.10.2026 CET/CEST
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