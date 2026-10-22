adesso Aktie

adesso für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Z23Q / ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.10.2026 10:00:03

EQS-News: adesso extends Executive Board contract of Kristina Gerwert until 2031 / Executive Board member responsible for cross-functional areas is shaping organisational change for the Agentic Era

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel
adesso extends Executive Board contract of Kristina Gerwert until 2031 / Executive Board member responsible for cross-functional areas is shaping organisational change for the Agentic Era

22.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso extends Executive Board contract of Kristina Gerwert until 2031 / Executive Board member responsible for cross-functional areas is shaping organisational change for the Agentic Era

The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has extended the contract of Kristina Gerwert (born 1976), which was due to expire on 30 June 2027, by a further four years until 30 June 2031. The Supervisory Board is thus ensuring continuity in leadership of key cross-functional areas. Kristina Gerwert has been a member of the Executive Board since 2023 and had previously headed adesso’s Human Resources department since 2011. A graduate in economics, she played a key role in the company’s rapid growth into Germany’s largest indigenous IT service provider. On the Executive Board, she is responsible for Human Resources, Marketing, Corporate Communications, Compliance, Corporate Administration, Corporate Buildings and Procurement.

The move AI initiative is preparing adesso for the Agentic Era. The initiative focuses on combining AI, software engineering and industry and process expertise, and on integrating AI effectively into the value chain. This also increases the importance of organisational prerequisites: further developing skills, aligning collaboration and responsibilities with the new requirements, and shaping change within the company. Kristina Gerwert brings her many years of experience in human resources and a deep understanding of organisational dynamics to the Executive Board.

“The AI transformation is changing how companies develop software and create value. It therefore requires not only technological expertise but also an organisation that develops new skills and effectively shapes change. I am delighted that Kristina Gerwert will continue to help shape this transformation at adesso in the future,” says Prof. Dr Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adesso SE.

 

 

adesso Group
With expected annual sales of over 1.6 billion euros in 2026, the adesso Group is a leading European service provider for AI-based digital transformation. With in-depth industry expertise and regulatory knowledge, combined with excellence in agentic software development and software engineering, adesso translates technological potential into real value creation. For many years, adesso has been one of the fastest-growing companies in the field of digital transformation and AI in Europe and is also expanding its global delivery capabilities with AI expertise. Its clients include Deutsche Bundesbank, Munich Re and Provinzial, RWE, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, thyssenkrupp, Bosch, Otto, Borussia Dortmund, Westdeutsche Lotterie, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and, internationally, Swiss Federal Railways, Alpitour, and the Austrian Football Bundesliga. adesso was founded in Dortmund in 1997 and currently employs more than 11,500 people.


Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
LEI Code: 529900KOICE97ZSA1O52
EQS News ID: 2419796

 
End of News EQS News Service

2419796  22.10.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu adesso SE

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu adesso SE

mehr Analysen
25.09.26 adesso Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.08.26 adesso Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.26 adesso Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.05.26 adesso Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.26 adesso Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

adesso SE 71,20 -0,14% adesso SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street notiert tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen