EQS-News: adesso increases sales for 2025 to EUR 1.47 billion (+13%)/EBITDA at EUR 123.6 million (+26%) at the upper end of the forecast range/Dividend increase to EUR 0.78 proposed

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

adesso increases sales for 2025 to EUR 1.47 billion (+13%)/EBITDA at EUR 123.6 million (+26%) at the upper end of the forecast range/Dividend increase to EUR 0.78 proposed



26.02.2026 / 07:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adesso increases sales for 2025 to EUR 1.47 billion (+13%)/EBITDA at EUR 123.6 million (+26%) at the upper end of the forecast range/Dividend increase to EUR 0.78 proposed

* Sales increased by 13% to EUR 1.47 billion in 2025 despite challenging general economic conditions

* EBITDA at the upper end of guidance at EUR 123.6 million (+26%)

* EBITDA margin of 11.4% in the second half of 2025 (first half of 2025: 5.2%; full year: 8.4%)

* Dividend proposal envisages an increase to EUR 0.78 per share

* Growth forecast for 2026: sales between EUR 1.6 and 1.7 billion with EBITDA of EUR 130 to 150 million

Based on preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year, the adesso Group increased its consolidated sales by 13% year-on-year to around EUR 1.47 billion (previous year: EUR 1.30 billion), which is above the market average and purely organic. EBITDA improved by 26% compared to the previous year to EUR 123.6 million (previous year: 23% to EUR 98.3 million). This means that adesso slightly exceeded its sales forecast range and is at the upper end of its EBITDA forecast range. As forecast, a large part of EBITDA was generated in the second half of the year (first half of 2025: EUR 37.2 million), amounting to EUR 86.4 million (previous year: EUR 70.7 million). This is partly due to the distribution of available working days over the entire year. In addition, further licence income from the insurance product business in the high single-digit million euro range was recorded in the fourth quarter of the year. The EBITDA margin for the year as a whole reached 8.4% (previous year: 7.6%; 2023: 7.0%), confirming the trend towards increased profitability.

The strong final quarter in particular contributed to a further increase in margins, with earnings of EUR 45.6 million (previous year: EUR 31.8 million) on sales of EUR 381.7 million (previous year: EUR 335.7 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 11.9%.

Based on the trend in earnings improvement, the distribution policy of recent years is to be continued. The Executive Board proposes an increased dividend per share of EUR 0.78 (previous year: EUR 0.75) for the 2025 financial year.

After a challenging 2025, the general economic development will remain at a low level in 2026. Nevertheless, the Management Board expects continued demand for adesso's comprehensive digitalisation portfolio. The forecast therefore anticipates a further increase in sales to between EUR 1.6 and 1.7 billion. EBITDA is expected to increase to between EUR 130 million and EUR 150 million.

This assessment is based on the findings to date from the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. The complete audited consolidated financial statements for 2025 will be published as scheduled on 31 March 2026.

adesso Group

With about 11,300 employees and annual sales of close to EUR 1.5 billion in 2025, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. adesso was recognised as a Top Employer in 2025 and as the best employer in its size category in Germany across all industries in 2023 and 2020. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.

Contact:Martin MöllmannHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de