EQS-News: adesso SE: Contract concluded at the end of 2022: Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) turns to in|sure for future-proof proposal and policy management systems

adesso SE: Contract concluded at the end of 2022: Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) turns to in|sure for future-proof proposal and policy management systems



23.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Contract concluded at the end of 2022: Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) turns to in|sure for future-proof proposal and policy management systems



The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the adesso Group acquire another significant licence as part of a contract awarded by the Versicherungskammer Group. The health and travel insurance providers of the Versicherungskammer Group Bayerische Beamtenkrankenkasse and Union Krankenversicherung have opted for software from the adesso subsidiary adesso insurance solutions GmbH to modernise their proposal and policy systems in private health insurance, and have signed contracts accordingly. The project, including full data migration, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027. VKB project staff will receive technical and subject-specific training as part of the in|sure Academy to ensure that the rollout and adoption of the new technology goes as smoothly as possible.

Following an intensive selection process involving a large number of joint workshops and a technical proof of concept, the insurance group decided to go with the policy management system in|sure Health Policy. Licences were also acquired for other modules for the Group business as well as for the in|sure Proposal Health system. In addition, adesso develops individual pricing, proposal and application stages and implements these on the basis of the standard interfaces in the software. The upgrade of the proposal and policy systems is part of the modernisation strategy to move away from the monolithic host systems and achieve a high degree of automation. On top of this, product development processes are to be simplified to enable a fast time to market. To ensure the efficient migration of the existing data, adessos MIGSuite will be used as a software solution for data migrations in complex environments.

By modernising our application landscape, we are placing customers and sales partners even more at the centre of our actions as their partner for health and care services, says Isabella Martorell Nassl, chairperson of the board of management of the health and travel insurance providers in the Versicherungskammer Group. We were won over by the high degree of automation and standardisation and are looking forward to continuing to work hand in hand with adesso insurance solutions.

Oliver von Ameln, managing director at adesso insurance solutions, is equally delighted about the partnership: We are proud that one of the largest private health insurance providers in Germany has chosen us. Our in|sure products will help VKB to align, simplify and consolidate their existing sales and policy systems in a future-proof way.

adesso Group

With more than 7,500 employees and annual sales of approx. EUR 900 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

