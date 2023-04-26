EQS-News: adesso SE: Kristina Gerwert to join Executive Board of adesso SE / Head of HR promoted to Executive Board

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel

adesso SE: Kristina Gerwert to join Executive Board of adesso SE / Head of HR promoted to Executive Board



26.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kristina Gerwert to join Executive Board of adesso SE / Head of HR promoted to Executive Board

The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has appointed Kristina Gerwert (46) as a new member of the companys Executive Board with effect from 1 July 2023. The experienced manager has been with adesso for more than two decades and has been responsible for HR as Head of Human Resources since 2011. The economics graduate has made a significant contribution to adessos successful growth in an IT labour market suffering from a shortage of skilled workers. In her new role on the Executive Board she will assume responsibility for Human Resources at adesso Group level, taking over from Executive Board member Dirk Pothen. She will also be responsible for Corporate Buildings at adesso, as well as for subsidiary alleato assekuranzmakler GmbH. Gerwerts Executive Board contract will run until 2027.

Kristina Gerwert knows the challenges facing the growth company, and has helped to shape adessos corporate culture with her many years of experience. adesso was once again named Germanys Best Employer in both the ITC sector and across all industries by the Great Place to Work® Institute in March 2023. The awards and the company's extremely low staff turnover rate which is far below the industry average are proof of employee satisfaction at adesso. This has formed the basis for the successful personnel growth at the company for many years. The number of employees increased by 39 % to over 8,000 in 2022 alone. adessos objective going forward remains to outperform overall market growth by at least a factor of two. By appointing Kristina Gerwert to the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board is underscoring the importance of recruitment at the internationally expanding company, in order to continue recruiting the best talent in the market.

Prof. Dr Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adesso SE, co-founder and main shareholder, is delighted with the appointment of the new Executive Board member: Kristina knows the challenges of our growth-oriented company and has been involved in shaping adessos corporate culture for the past twenty years. I have no doubt that as a new member of the Executive Board she will advance the adesso culture in a period of dynamic change and oversee the successful rollout of our tried-and-tested HR processes in many other adesso Group companies.





adesso Group

With more than 8,000 employees and annual sales of EUR 900.3 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.

Contact:Martin MöllmannHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de