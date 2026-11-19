EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract

adesso to develop and operate new financial portal and Securities Information System for DZ BANK



19.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adesso to develop and operate new financial portal and Securities Information System for DZ BANK

adesso has secured one of the largest banking contracts in its recent history: under the partnership, agreed for a term of 14 years, the IT service provider will act as the main contractor together with stock3 and SIX, responsible for implementing a project for DZ BANK. DZ BANK is Germany’s second-largest commercial bank and is linked to one of the most extensive branch networks of regional credit institutions in the country.

DZ BANK awarded the contract to adesso and its partners stock3 and SIX following a multi-stage tender process. Together, the three partners are developing a completely new financial portal for end customers, as well as a market data information system for investment advisers. The project is scheduled to take three and a half years to complete, followed by a ten-year operating contract.

New Platform for Self-Service and Advisory Services

At the heart of the project are two major initiatives for DZ BANK: a newly developed financial portal for end customers and a bespoke market data information system for professional investment advice, based on stock3’s technology. The new securities information system offers additional functions, improved usability and integrated AI support. This helps advisers prepare for meetings in a more targeted manner and support clients in line with their needs. Human advisers remain responsible for the advice.

Both solutions run on a shared, cloud-native data platform, which adesso has designed and built and will operate throughout its entire lifecycle. The platform runs on cloud infrastructure with a data centre located in Germany, ensuring that data is stored locally – a requirement that the IT service provider built into the architecture from the outset. A dedicated, German-speaking service team is on hand for operation and maintenance. adesso is managing the transition from the previous service provider in a structured manner to ensure continuity and stability in day-to-day operations.

Alongside stock3, SIX is another key partner in this ecosystem. The company provides the financial market data required for the portal and the market data information system. As the main contractor, adesso brings together the expertise of both partners and is responsible for the overall management of the project.

“Winning this major contract once again underlines the great confidence that market participants in the banking sector have in our expertise. We are convinced that, together with our partners, we will implement the project for DZ BANK successfully and reliably,” says Stephan Mecking, Executive Director of the Financial Services division at adesso SE. “With a strong team of partners, we are creating a financial portal and market data information system with AI capabilities that will take the customer experience and advisory services to a new level. Our aim is for these to deliver genuine added value in day-to-day operations.”

The partners plan to roll out the solutions in several stages. The financial portal is set to go live as early as 2027, with the full migration of all systems and interfaces scheduled for completion by the end of 2029.

About stock3

stock3 AG was founded in 2000 and is an independent financial technology company headquartered in Munich. With the web platform stock3.com, the analysis and trading software stock3 Terminal, and the stock3 App, the company offers a proprietary one-stop shop for data, markets, and services. Here, stock3 – using artificial intelligence – combines the entire process from information and analysis to trading on a single platform. Trading directly on stock3 is made possible for users through the multi-brokerage interface of its wholly owned subsidiary brokerize GmbH. This makes the "FinTech" pioneer the home base for discerning traders and active investors. In addition to solutions for retail clients, stock3 AG provides license-based software solutions and interface offerings for banks, brokers, and media companies. stock3 AG’s stock (ISIN: DE000A0S9QZ8) is listed in the m:access quality segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and is tradable on Xetra®, among other platforms.

About SIX

SIX serves the Swiss and Spanish financial centers and a broad international client base, offering stable and efficient infrastructure services. SIX operates stock exchanges and provides services in post trading, financial information as well as the payments business. The company is owned by its users (about 120 financial institutions). With over 4,300 employees and a presence in 19 countries, SIX generated operating income of CHF 1.7 billion and EBITDA of CHF 460 million in 2025.



adesso Group

With expected annual sales of over 1.6 billion euros in 2026, the adesso Group is a leading European service provider for AI-based digital transformation. With in-depth industry expertise and regulatory knowledge, combined with excellence in agentic software development and software engineering, adesso translates technological potential into real value creation. For many years, adesso has been one of the fastest-growing companies in the field of digital transformation and AI in Europe and is also expanding its global delivery capabilities with AI expertise. Its clients include Deutsche Bundesbank, Munich Re and Provinzial, RWE, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, thyssenkrupp, Bosch, Otto, Borussia Dortmund, Westdeutsche Lotterie, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and, internationally, Swiss Federal Railways, Alpitour, and the Austrian Football Bundesliga. adesso was founded in Dortmund in 1997 and currently employs more than 11,500 people.

Contact:Martin MöllmannHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de