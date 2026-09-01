EQS-News: adesso wins contract from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to restructure the EasyGov Enterprise Platform

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders

adesso wins contract from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to restructure the EasyGov Enterprise Platform



01.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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adesso wins contract from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to restructure the EasyGov Enterprise Platform / Long-term framework agreements with a total order volume of over CHF 50 million

As part of a public tender, adesso Schweiz AG has been awarded major contracts by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) for the strategic realignment of the EasyGov digital business platform. The potential contract volume attributable to adesso Schweiz amounts to up to CHF 51 million over a 12-year term.

EasyGov 2.0 is to be further developed into a shared digital infrastructure for government services provided to businesses in Switzerland. The new platform is designed to bundle services from the federal government, cantons, cities, and municipalities – such as business start-ups, registration procedures, and the commercial register – into a single central digital access point, thereby helping to reduce bureaucracy. At the core is a scalable, modular architecture based on a low-code platform. This platform provides many of the functions necessary for application development via graphical user interfaces, configuration, and reusable components. This will enable partner government agencies to develop digital specialised modules independently, in a standardised manner, and in compliance with the required governance requirements.

The services provided by adesso Switzerland include, in particular, the provision and further development of the low-code platform – including the corresponding licenses – as well as the development, operation, support, maintenance, and further development of the EasyGov 2.0 portal platform. For complex government services, adesso Switzerland is also designated as one of several providers of high-code development resources. The latter are particularly necessary for complex government services that cannot be implemented – or can only be implemented to a limited extent – using standardised low-code components.

The implementation phase for EasyGov 2.0 was approved in the summer of 2026. Existing government services will be gradually integrated into the new platform. The go-live is scheduled for fall 2027. Initially, 63 government services are to be integrated. In the long term, the plan is to provide approximately 400 services. The number of users is expected to rise from the current level of around 190,000 to over 500,000.

In addition to low-code, artificial intelligence will also support the development of business modules. The focus here is on AI-supported processes for specification and software development, including AI agents, adSCAILE, and Mendix Vibe Coding.

EasyGov 2.0 is designed to enable faster digital delivery of government services, simplify procedures, and reduce the administrative burden on businesses when interacting with public administration. For adesso Switzerland, this contract underscores the importance of low-code and AI-supported development models in the public sector. The actual potential for sales and earnings depends on the services actually utilised under the framework agreement as well as on the course of the project.

adesso Group

With more than 11,500 employees and annual sales of close to EUR 1.5 billion in 2025, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. adesso was recognised as a Top Employer in 2025 and as the best employer in its size category in Germany across all industries in 2023 and 2020. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.

Contact:Martin MöllmannHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de