adesso Aktie

adesso für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Z23Q / ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.09.2026 08:30:04

EQS-News: adesso wins contract from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to restructure the EasyGov Enterprise Platform

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders
adesso wins contract from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to restructure the EasyGov Enterprise Platform

01.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso wins contract from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to restructure the EasyGov Enterprise Platform / Long-term framework agreements with a total order volume of over CHF 50 million

As part of a public tender, adesso Schweiz AG has been awarded major contracts by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) for the strategic realignment of the EasyGov digital business platform. The potential contract volume attributable to adesso Schweiz amounts to up to CHF 51 million over a 12-year term.

EasyGov 2.0 is to be further developed into a shared digital infrastructure for government services provided to businesses in Switzerland. The new platform is designed to bundle services from the federal government, cantons, cities, and municipalities – such as business start-ups, registration procedures, and the commercial register – into a single central digital access point, thereby helping to reduce bureaucracy. At the core is a scalable, modular architecture based on a low-code platform. This platform provides many of the functions necessary for application development via graphical user interfaces, configuration, and reusable components. This will enable partner government agencies to develop digital specialised modules independently, in a standardised manner, and in compliance with the required governance requirements.

The services provided by adesso Switzerland include, in particular, the provision and further development of the low-code platform – including the corresponding licenses – as well as the development, operation, support, maintenance, and further development of the EasyGov 2.0 portal platform. For complex government services, adesso Switzerland is also designated as one of several providers of high-code development resources. The latter are particularly necessary for complex government services that cannot be implemented – or can only be implemented to a limited extent – using standardised low-code components.

The implementation phase for EasyGov 2.0 was approved in the summer of 2026. Existing government services will be gradually integrated into the new platform. The go-live is scheduled for fall 2027. Initially, 63 government services are to be integrated. In the long term, the plan is to provide approximately 400 services. The number of users is expected to rise from the current level of around 190,000 to over 500,000.

In addition to low-code, artificial intelligence will also support the development of business modules. The focus here is on AI-supported processes for specification and software development, including AI agents, adSCAILE, and Mendix Vibe Coding.

EasyGov 2.0 is designed to enable faster digital delivery of government services, simplify procedures, and reduce the administrative burden on businesses when interacting with public administration. For adesso Switzerland, this contract underscores the importance of low-code and AI-supported development models in the public sector. The actual potential for sales and earnings depends on the services actually utilised under the framework agreement as well as on the course of the project.

 

 

adesso Group
With more than 11,500 employees and annual sales of close to EUR 1.5 billion in 2025, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. adesso was recognised as a Top Employer in 2025 and as the best employer in its size category in Germany across all industries in 2023 and 2020. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.


Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
LEI Code: 529900KOICE97ZSA1O52
EQS News ID: 2391264

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391264  01.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu adesso SE

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu adesso SE

mehr Analysen
17.08.26 adesso Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.26 adesso Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.05.26 adesso Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.26 adesso Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.04.26 adesso Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

adesso SE 62,80 -0,79% adesso SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:02 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
03:04 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
31.08.26 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.08.26 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt zurück -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Handel am Dienstag nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen