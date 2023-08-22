EQS-News: ADHOC ANNOUNCEMENT: Calvert International signs agreement to acquire Emerging Energy Corporation

EQS-News: Calvert International AG / Key word(s): Takeover

ADHOC ANNOUNCEMENT: Calvert International signs agreement to acquire Emerging Energy Corporation



22.08.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Calvert International signs agreement to acquire Emerging Energy Corporation to expand Calverts business model towards a listed African energy holding

Frankfurt am Main, 22nd August 2023

Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, a rapidly growing investment holding company focused on the African energy sector, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Emerging Energy Corp. AG ('EEC'), a firm dedicated to creating growth in the African hydrogen and renewable energy space. CIAG Management welcomes the possible acquisition as a milestone in the Companys strategic shift towards being the preeminent listed energy holding focused on Africa. The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions.

EEC is a dynamically growing firm, active in the areas of hydrogen, biogas and off-grid solar solutions on the African continent.

++ About CIAG

Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, is an investment holding company focused on the African energy sector and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. CIAG's shares are listed on the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding company of its subsidiaries Centurion Law Group in South Africa and Mauritius, providing mainly growth capital, management services and strategic advice to its subsidiaries. Centurion Law Group provides comprehensive professional services, in particular legal advice in all African jurisdictions around market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for private and public sector companies, with a focus on the African energy sector.

++ About EEC

Emerging Energy Corp. AG is a firm dedicated to creating growth in the African energy sector and related infrastructure. EEC and its affiliates currently hold minority interests in Sustainable Power Generation PTY Ltd., a developer for off-grid power solutions across Africa, as well as (B)energy Operations UG & Co. KG, a social biogas company.

Contact:

Ms. Jessica Stang

Investor Relations

ir@calvertinternational.com

T +49 69. 153 2944 42

