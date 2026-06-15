LEG Immobilien Aktie

LEG Immobilien für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: LEG111 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110

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15.06.2026 11:58:33

EQS-News: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Properties B.V. in the amount of EUR 700 million due on September 4, 2030 (ISIN DE000A3L21D1)

EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Bond/Dividend
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Properties B.V. in the amount of EUR 700 million due on September 4, 2030 (ISIN DE000A3L21D1)

15.06.2026 / 11:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Properties B.V. in the amount of EUR 700 million due on September 4, 2030 (ISIN DE000A3L21D1)

The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2025 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 15 June 2026. The Conversion Price is now EUR 107.2393 (previously: EUR 113.0871).

The Management Board
LEG Properties B.V.

 


15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus), Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2346150

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346150  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

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