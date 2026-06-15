LEG Immobilien Aktie
WKN DE: LEG111 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110
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15.06.2026 11:58:33
EQS-News: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Properties B.V. in the amount of EUR 700 million due on September 4, 2030 (ISIN DE000A3L21D1)
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EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE
/ Key word(s): Bond/Dividend
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Properties B.V. in the amount of EUR 700 million due on September 4, 2030 (ISIN DE000A3L21D1)
The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2025 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 15 June 2026. The Conversion Price is now EUR 107.2393 (previously: EUR 113.0871).
The Management Board
15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Flughafenstraße 99
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@leg-se.com
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000LEG1110
|WKN:
|LEG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus), Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2346150
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2346150 15.06.2026 CET/CEST
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