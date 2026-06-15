EQS-News: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Properties B.V. in the amount of EUR 700 million due on September 4, 2030 (ISIN DE000A3L21D1)

EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Bond/Dividend

Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Properties B.V. in the amount of EUR 700 million due on September 4, 2030 (ISIN DE000A3L21D1)



15.06.2026 / 11:58 CET/CEST

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Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Properties B.V. in the amount of EUR 700 million due on September 4, 2030 (ISIN DE000A3L21D1) The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2025 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 15 June 2026. The Conversion Price is now EUR 107.2393 (previously: EUR 113.0871). The Management Board

LEG Properties B.V.

15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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