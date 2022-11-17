EQS-News: Adler appeals against further partial decision by BaFin

EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Adler appeals against further partial decision by BaFin



Adler does not share BaFin's view related to the further finding of partial error in ADLER Real Estate AGs consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2019

Adler continues to maintain the full accuracy and correctness of the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year

Adler will pursue legal remedies to move resolution of this issue forward

Good and constructive dialogue with BaFin continued despite differences of opinion, overall assessment desired

Luxembourg, 17 November 2022 - The Adler group of companies (Adler) is appealing against a further decision by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"). Within the scope of an error determination, BaFin essentially decided that the audited consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2019 and the related combined management report for the 2019 financial year of ADLER Real Estate AG ("ADLER Real Estate") contain accounting errors pursuant to section 109 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act ("WpHG"). ADLER Real Estate was notified accordingly by BaFin.

In essence, BaFin's derivation of the partial error findings is based on what BaFin considers to be a improper consolidation of ADO Properties S.A. As a result, among other things, the long-term assets of ADLER Real Estate intended for sale were in the view of BaFin - reported too high. In this context, BaFin considers ADLER Real Estate's indirect shareholding in ADO Properties S.A. of 33.25% as at the balance sheet date of 31 December 2019 to be insufficient to convey control over ADO Properties S.A. As justification, BaFin states, among other things, that it was already foreseeable at that time that ADLER Real Estate would lose this control again due to the announced takeover bid.

Adler was and is firmly convinced that the aforementioned indirect shareholding represents a de facto controlling majority taking into account the usual attendance at annual general meetings of ADO Properties S.A. The fact that ADLER Real Estate would lose this control again upon successful completion of the takeover bid by ADO Properties S.A. does not change the fact that control existed as at the balance sheet date. As a result, the full consolidation of ADO Properties S.A. from ADLER Real Estates point of view was imperative as of the balance sheet date in accordance with international accounting standards. Additionally, the full consolidation at that time was carried out in complete transparency vis-à-vis the participants in the capital market. It also did not lead to any criticism in the run-up to and after the publication of the report. Furthermore, the indirect shareholding in question has always been fully consolidated in the structure inherited from the previous shareholders. In this respect, Adler considers the full consolidation in the consolidated financial statements of ADLER Real Estate as at the reporting date of 31 December 2019, which was audited and certified by the auditor, to be proper and correct. Adler also argued accordingly in its statement to BaFin. However, it is apparent that Adler and BaFin have different opinions on this matter, which are now being clarified by taking legal action. Adler emphasizes the good and constructive dialogue with BaFin despite opposing positions. Further, in the interest of transparency on the capital market and in the interest of Adler and its stakeholders, Adler would like BaFin to provide a swift overall assessment with regard to the audit of the consolidated financial statements of ADLER Real Estate as of 31 December 2019.

Adler emphasizes further that the BaFin's decision does not affect the validity of ADLER Real Estate's consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2019.

The judicial review of BaFin's decision will after the firm conviction of Adler make a further contribution to clarifying the allegations made against it by a short seller that related parties had exerted influence on transactions and business events.

After the allegations had become public and with the start of the reorganization of the company initiated when Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten assumed his role as a Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) on 16 February 2022, a comprehensive package of measures was implemented to improve transparency and corporate governance. This included the conclusion of the review by KPMG Forensic with the requirement to submit audited consolidated financial statements of Adler Group and ADLER Real Estate for the 2021 financial year by 30 April 2022, the disclosure of the findings of the review and their reflection in the consolidated financial statements, and the comprehensive communication of the structural and procedural measures to improve transparency and corporate governance. This also includes the appointment of Thomas Echelmeyer as CFO, the downsizing and effective staffing of the board of directors' committees, the strengthening of the compliance functions with the support of an external consulting firm, and ongoing steps to integrate the Adler Group. At the Annual General Meeting on 29 June this year, the measures were supported by a large majority of shareholders and the Adler Group's Board of Directors was elected for a term of three years with approval rates of close to 100%.

