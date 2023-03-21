|
21.03.2023 18:19:25
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. announces results of AGPS BondCo Restructuring Plan voting meetings
|
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Adler Group S.A. announces results of AGPS BondCo Restructuring Plan voting meetings
Luxembourg, 21 March 2023 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) refers to its recent announcements in relation to the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (the Restructuring Plan) between AGPS BondCo PLC (the Plan Company) and certain of its creditors (the Plan Creditors), and the announcements made by the Plan Company in respect of the voting meetings in connection with such Restructuring Plan (the Plan Meetings).
The Plan Meetings were held on 21 March 2023 and the restructuring proposals were approved at five of the six Plan Meetings. The quantum of votes cast in favour, set out below, reflect the strong level of support for the Restructuring Plan and Adler Groups wider financial restructuring.
As noted in the Plan Companys announcement of the Plan Meeting voting results, the hearing to sanction the Restructuring Plan is expected to take place between 3 and 5 April 2023. The Plan Company will separately notify Plan Creditors of the details of the sanction hearing.
The detailed results of the Plan Meetings are as follows:
Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
21.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1588569
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1588569 21.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!