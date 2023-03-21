EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. announces results of AGPS BondCo Restructuring Plan voting meetings

21.03.2023 18:19:25

Adler Group S.A. announces results of AGPS BondCo Restructuring Plan voting meetings

21.03.2023

Luxembourg, 21 March 2023 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) refers to its recent announcements in relation to the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (the Restructuring Plan) between AGPS BondCo PLC (the Plan Company) and certain of its creditors (the Plan Creditors), and the announcements made by the Plan Company in respect of the voting meetings in connection with such Restructuring Plan (the Plan Meetings).

The Plan Meetings were held on 21 March 2023 and the restructuring proposals were approved at five of the six Plan Meetings. The quantum of votes cast in favour, set out below, reflect the strong level of support for the Restructuring Plan and Adler Groups wider financial restructuring.

As noted in the Plan Companys announcement of the Plan Meeting voting results, the hearing to sanction the Restructuring Plan is expected to take place between 3 and 5 April 2023. The Plan Company will separately notify Plan Creditors of the details of the sanction hearing.

The detailed results of the Plan Meetings are as follows:

 

Series % in favour
(of Plan Creditors voting)		 % against
(of Plan Creditors voting)
2024s (XS1652965085) 98.50 1.50
2025s (XS2010029663) 92.93 7.07
Jan 2026s (XS2283224231) 95.00 5.00
Nov 2026s (XS2248826294) 91.97 8.03
2027s (XS2336188029) 80.68 19.32
2029s (XS2283225477) 62.28 37.72

 

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

F +352 203 015 00

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

 


