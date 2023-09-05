|
05.09.2023 08:54:38
EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. announces the sale of a Berlin-based development project
|
EQS-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Disposal
PRESS RELEASE
Adler Group S. A. announces the sale of a Berlin-based development project
Luxembourg, 5 September 2023 Adler Group S. A. ("Adler Group") today announced the completion of the sale of the Staytion - Forum Pankow development project in Berlin.
Consus Real Estate AG, a subsidiary of Adler Group, has sold its shares in the joint venture to its JV partner Kondor Wessels.
The transaction, which was completed in August, generated proceeds of approximately 36 million for the Adler Group.
The transaction contributes to the stated goal of further deleveraging the group in 2023 and beyond.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
05.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1718745
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1718745 05.09.2023 CET/CEST
