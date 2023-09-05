05.09.2023 08:54:38

EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. announces the sale of a Berlin-based development project

Adler Group S.A. announces the sale of a Berlin-based development project

05.09.2023 / 08:54 CET/CEST
Luxembourg, 5 September 2023 Adler Group S. A. ("Adler Group") today announced the completion of the sale of the Staytion - Forum Pankow development project in Berlin.

Consus Real Estate AG, a subsidiary of Adler Group, has sold its shares in the joint venture to its JV partner Kondor Wessels.

The transaction, which was completed in August, generated proceeds of approximately 36 million for the Adler Group.

The transaction contributes to the stated goal of further deleveraging the group in 2023 and beyond.

 

 

Nachrichten